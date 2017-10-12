Advertisement

Italian fashion house Gucci to go fur-free in 2018

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
12 October 2017
08:11 CEST+02:00
guccifur-freefashion

Share this article

Italian fashion house Gucci to go fur-free in 2018
The changes will come into force with Gucci's spring-summer 2018 collection. Photo: Jason Merritt/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
12 October 2017
08:11 CEST+02:00
Gucci will go fur-free next year and auction off all of its remaining animal fur items, the Italian fashion house's president and CEO Marco Bizzarri announced in London on Wednesday.

The changes will come into force with the brand's spring-summer 2018 collection, Bizzarri said during a talk at the London College of Fashion.

Gucci's president said the evolutions "demonstrate our absolute commitment to making sustainability an intrinsic part of our business".

Bizzarri said the new approach was made possible thanks to Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele, who was appointed in 2015.

"In selecting a new creative director I wanted to find someone who shared a belief in the importance of the same values. I sensed that immediately on meeting Alessandro for the first time," Bizzarri said.

As part of the change a charity auction will be held of the fashion house's remaining animal fur items, with the proceeds going to animal rights organisations Humane Society International and LAV.

Kitty Block, president of Humane Society International, celebrated the luxury brand's move as a "compassionate decision".

"Gucci going fur-free is a huge game-changer. For this Italian powerhouse to end the use of fur because of the cruelty involved will have a huge ripple effect throughout the world of fashion," she said in a statement.

Gucci will become part of the Fur Free Alliance, an international group of more than 40 organisations which campaigns on animal welfare and promotes alternatives to fur in the fashion industry.

The fashion house is owned by luxury holding group Kering, which also boasts designer Stella McCartney as another fur-free brand under its umbrella.

The new decision by Gucci comes after fellow Italian brand Armani announced in 2016 that it would no longer feature fur in its collections.

guccifur-freefashion

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Italian brands celebrate 'strong women' and food on Milan Fashion Week catwalks

The Versace story: After its founder's murder, how the luxury brand rediscovered its soul

Gucci vs Gucci: Fashion house orders restaurant to change its name

What to expect at Milan Fashion Week: Hot new talent and bans on ultra-thin models

Nuns have copyrighted Mother Theresa's famous sari

Cardinal cut: Italy's tailor to the stars of the Church

Italian fashion legend Carla Fendi reported dead at 80

Budget fashion store Primark is coming to Florence
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gondolier despairs as tourists spend ride glaring at phones instead of Venice’s splendour

Why Carla Bruni swapped Italian for English

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Advertisement

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show
Advertisement
3,248 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  2. Italy’s deposit return scheme for bottles gets underway
  3. Into the fascist forest – a real Italian controversy
  4. Italian granted sick pay to care for ill dog
  5. Prosecutors drop manslaughter probe over Macchiarini patients
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement