Italian property of the week: a restored gem amid Le Marche's rolling hills

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 October 2017
10:31 CEST+02:00
Forget the property search in Tuscany, head to neighbouring Le Marche for a little bit of everything.

Location

Le Marche is one of Italy's lesser-known regions, often overlooked by visitors in favour of neighbouing Tuscany. But with plenty of rolling hills, over 170km of Adriatic coastline and Apennine mountains, this central Italian region brings together all the charms of the 'boot-shaped' country in one place. 

Price

€350,000 or approximately $413,953/£310,939 depending on exchange rates.

Condition

Completely restored/habitable

In pictures



This attractive stone house is in an elevated position on the hills of Macerata province, offering beautiful open views of the surrounding area. It's just a 15 minute drive from San Severino Marche town and just a short distance Lake Cingoli. The sea is less than one hour's drive.



The property was fully refurbished just over 10 years ago to a high standard throughout. The house is spread across 140sqm per floor and it has an independent 33sqm garage.


On the first floor, there is a large open space lounge, a kitchen with dining area, a guest toilet, and laundry room. There is also a typical external staircase that connects the two levels.



The night area is characterised by high ceilings with terracotta tiles and exposed beams. The furniture of this property is included in the sale.



The property is surrounded by just over 1 hectare of land with a small vineyard containing 75 vines of white and red grapes. There is also an olive grove, although it is not yet in full production.
CLICK HERE for more information on the property.

