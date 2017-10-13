Advertisement

Italy moves closer to elections as contested electoral law gets approved

The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 October 2017
11:42 CEST+02:00
electoral lawgeneral electionsfive star movementlower house

Share this article

Italy moves closer to elections as contested electoral law gets approved
A supporter of the Five Star Movement holds up a ripped Italian flag during a protest outside the lower house of parliament. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 October 2017
11:42 CEST+02:00
Italy’s lower house of parliament has approved a new electoral law, paving the way for a general election before May next year.

Amid fierce protests from the insurgent Five Star Movement and its supporters, the bill passed with 375 votes in favour and 215 against. The law now requires approval in the Senate, or the upper house.

A confidence vote was called on Tuesday in a bid to force it through the lower house and curtail further discussion on a law that has been subject to parliamentary tractations for nearly three years.

The Five Star Movement opposed the law, arguing that it would disadvantage the party owing to its pledge to never join a coalition. The law permits parties to form an alliance ahead of elections.

Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and the far right, anti-immigrant Northern League both joined the government in backing the new system, which is a hybrid of first-past-the-post and proportional election schemes.

Under the draft law, 225 deputies in the Chamber would be elected directly from seats in which they gained the most votes and a further 386 would come from party lists based on their percentage of the vote.

The system is seen as favouring established parties with deep local roots and well-known candidates, to the detriment of recently-founded Five Star Movement.

Several thousands of Five Star Movement activists protested outside parliament Wednesday, chanting "Out", "Shame" and "Honesty" against what they claimed is an anti-democratic, unconstitutional reform.

Latest polls show the ruling Democratic Party (PD) and the Five Star Movement, which recently nominated 31-year-old Luigi Di Maio as its candidate for prime minister, are neck and neck. But if the PD teams up with smaller centrist and left-wing parties ahead of elections they would likely eclipse the Five Star.

The new law could also favour Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini’s Northern League should the parties form an alliance.

 

electoral lawgeneral electionsfive star movementlower house

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

There’s an election in Italy next year – and M5S has some familiar problems

Italy moves closer to new electoral law for 2018 vote

Outrage from Italy’s populists ahead of risky vote on electoral law

Italy's controversial electoral law to be put to confidence vote

Italy’s populists edge further ahead of Democratic Party in opinion poll

New Five Star Movement leader: 'We want to stay in the EU'

Di Maio: the face of populists eyeing power in Italy

Italian populists to unveil 5-Star candidate for PM
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gondolier despairs as tourists spend ride glaring at phones instead of Venice’s splendour

Why Carla Bruni swapped Italian for English

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Advertisement

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show
Advertisement
3,242 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets
  2. Italian prisoners use lunch with Pope as chance to escape
  3. Italian granted sick pay to care for ill dog
  4. Prosecutors drop manslaughter probe over Macchiarini patients
  5. How far-right parties are faring across Europe
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement