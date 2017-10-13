Advertisement

More than 200 migrant children rescued in Mediterranean

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 October 2017
16:48 CEST+02:00
refugeesmigrantsmediterraneanrescuesngosaquarius

Share this article

More than 200 migrant children rescued in Mediterranean
A member of the Red Cross holds a child as migrants disembark from rescue ship Aquarius in Palermo. Photo: Alessandro Fucarini/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 October 2017
16:48 CEST+02:00
A migrant rescue ship in the Mediterranean carried hundreds of children and unaccompanied minors from over 15 countries to safety in Italy on Friday.

The Aquarius, a boat operated by charity group SOS Mediterranee along with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), brought 606 people including 241 minors to Palermo after a series of rescues at sea on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nearly 180 of the youngsters were unaccompanied, the group said. Rescuers could be seen carrying the youngest charges off the ship, including toddlers in pyjamas and a week-old baby wrapped up tightly in a pink blanket.

"The many rescue operations carried out by Aquarius in recent days over a very wide geographical area show that the humanitarian crisis is still underway or even worsening in the central Mediterranean," SOS Mediterranee said.

Among the women pulled to safety from unseaworthy dinghies, 11 were pregnant, two in their ninth month.

The migrants, who set sail from Libya for Italy, came from countries including Benin, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Syria, Somalia and Yemen.

Numerous migrants told aid workers they had been victims of sexual violence and torture in conflict-hit Libya, where they were held prisoner for months.

refugeesmigrantsmediterraneanrescuesngosaquarius

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

EU human rights chief wants clarity on Italy-Libya migrant pact

Torturing migrants gets Somali man life sentence in Italy

Italy sketches idea to resettle 1,000 migrants stranded in Libya

Italy 'still committed' to bill on citizenship rights for migrant children

Italy applauds Libya's decision on migrant 'search and rescue' zone

Anti-migrant boat follows NGO vessel off Libya

Italy toughens tone on NGO migrant rescue boats

Italy moves to end migrant crisis with naval mission and NGO crackdown
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gondolier despairs as tourists spend ride glaring at phones instead of Venice’s splendour

Why Carla Bruni swapped Italian for English

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Advertisement

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show
Advertisement
3,242 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets
  2. Italian prisoners use lunch with Pope as chance to escape
  3. Italian granted sick pay to care for ill dog
  4. Prosecutors drop manslaughter probe over Macchiarini patients
  5. How far-right parties are faring across Europe
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement