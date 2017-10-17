Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy face Sweden in World Cup playoff

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
17 October 2017
15:09 CEST+02:00
footballworld cup 2018sweden

Share this article

Italy face Sweden in World Cup playoff
Italy got Sweden in the World Cup European play-off draw. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
17 October 2017
15:09 CEST+02:00
The Azzurri will have to beat Sweden for a place in the 2018 World Cup.

Four-time winners Italy will play Sweden in a playoff for a place in the 2018 World Cup while the Republic of Ireland take on Denmark, following Tuesday's draw.

Northern Ireland will take on Switzerland and Croatia will tackle Greece in the other two-legged Europe zone playoffs to be played between November 9th and November 14th.

Italy, who were seeded for the draw in Zurich, will travel to Sweden for the first leg of their tie.

Gabriele Oriali, the Italy team manager who attended the draw in place of coach Gian Piero Ventura, said: "I think it could have been better. But we accept this draw. We are Italy and we shouldn't be afraid of anyone.

"Sweden are a very strong team, who qualified in a difficult group. They beat France and eliminated the Netherlands.

"We have optimism and history [on our side]. Imagine a World Cup without Italy."

The Italians were condemned to the playoffs after finishing runners-up to Spain in their qualifying group, but they have not missed a World Cup finals since 1958.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson told Sky Sports News: "It's two tough games but it would have been the same with other countries.

"I'm happy we know now. Now we can start work."

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

footballworld cup 2018sweden

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Italy seeded for World Cup play-off draw

Chiellini aims to boost bruised Italy ahead of World Cup qualifier game

Italy unveils new football logo ahead of 2018 World Cup

Revealed: Here's how much Italy's top footballers earn

Football: Cagliari sack coach who led them to Serie A

Serie A foreign TV rights sold for €371m

Candreva ensures Italy seeded in World Cup play-offs

Ventura fears for World Cup play-offs after Turin shocker
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gondolier despairs as tourists spend ride glaring at phones instead of Venice’s splendour

Why Carla Bruni swapped Italian for English

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Advertisement

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show
Advertisement
3,247 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedes and Italians to swap lives for three months for a study into longevity
  2. Made in Sicily, Europe's first protected chocolate?
  3. 'That time when...': Italian women speak up about sexual harassment
  4. Pope Francis names 35 new saints
  5. Italy seeded for World Cup play-off draw
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement