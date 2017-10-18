Italian police bust gang smuggling fuel from Libya to Europe

Italian police said on Wednesday that they had broken up a network selling low-quality Libyan diesel fuel worth €30 million euros at service stations in Sicily and as far away as France and Spain.
In a year-long investigation, the Guardia di Finanza financial police found that the smugglers were obtaining fuel destined for ships from a refinery operated by Libya's National Oil Corporation at Zawiyah, about 40 kilometres west of Tripoli.
The fraud deprived the Italian tax authorities of about €11 million, police said.
A court in Catania issued several arrest warrants on Wednesday, including one for the CEO of the Italian company implicated in the fraud and an Italian go-between suspected of having mafia links.