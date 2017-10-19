Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian auctioneers to accept bids in Bitcoin

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
19 October 2017
10:11 CEST+02:00
bitcoinauctionturin

Share this article

Italian auctioneers to accept bids in Bitcoin
Now collectors can bid in Bitcoin. Photo: Roslan Rahman/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
19 October 2017
10:11 CEST+02:00
Italian auction house Sant'Agostino said on Wednesday that bidders at its next sale will be able to settle up in Bitcoin, a world first according to the auctioneers.

Early next week, around 600 Italian and foreign design objects, mostly pieces of furniture, will go under the hammer at Sant'Agostino and "Bitcoins will be accepted as payment", the Turin auction house said in a statement. 

Paying with the crypto currency will also be allowed at the following auction at the end of November which will feature paintings, jewellery and watches.

Bitcoin is not generally recognised as a proper currency – lacking a home country, central bank or treasury – although its real world use is constantly increasing.

It is traded through blockchain technology, which publicly records transaction details including the unique alphanumeric strings that identify buyers and sellers – technology which is gaining increasing currency among banks and companies.

Since its creation in 2009, the value of Bitcoin against traditional currencies has risen exponentially, although there have been periods of dizzying plunges, too.

It broke through the $5,000 level for the first time last week, having surged from $966 since the start of the year.

bitcoinauctionturin

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Last privately-owned Da Vinci to go on sale for $100mn

Italian brothers don Trump masks for cash machine heists

'Italians always make you feel welcome - accommodating guests comes naturally'

Woman buys €70,000 lunch with Berlusconi to aid quake victims

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Italy hit by nationwide public transport strike

Woman flees Turin jail, abandoning baby daughter

Italian woman dies after being crushed in football stampede
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gondolier despairs as tourists spend ride glaring at phones instead of Venice’s splendour

Why Carla Bruni swapped Italian for English

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Advertisement

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show
Advertisement
3,273 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Asia Argento leaves Italy to escape 'victim-blaming'
  2. Nearly 50,000 young people left Italy last year
  3. Italian researchers have created a pasta that could help us survive heart attacks
  4. Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
  5. These 25 cities have the worst air quality in Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement