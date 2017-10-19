Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian footballer banned for peeing on pitch

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
19 October 2017
15:16 CEST+02:00
footballsportserie d

Share this article

Italian footballer banned for peeing on pitch
Photo: Kryzhov/Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
19 October 2017
15:16 CEST+02:00
An Italian footballer has been banned for five matches for urinating towards rival fans.

He will appeal the decision, his club said on Thursday.

Giovanni Liberti, a 21-year-old midfielder who plays for Serie D side FC Turris, has denied the offence during last Sunday's game against rivals Sarnese.

Liberti allegedly urinated in the direction of the away stand and made obscene and vulgar gestures during a stop in play.

But in an angry post on Facebook, club president Antonio Colantonio blasted the decision.

Photo: AP Turris Calcio ASD/Facebook

The ill-fated match. Photo: AP Turris Calcio ASD/Facebook

"Our player has absolutely not done what is alleged," said Colantonio in the statement from the club based in Torre del Greco, south of Naples.

It said that Liberti explained he had been drinking water from a fountain before coming onto the pitch and had simply being tucking his jersey into his shorts.

"The serious thing is that in support of the disqualification there is only the testimony of the assistant referee positioned on the opposite side of the pitch," the statement added.

"The visiting club confirmed to us that our player did not do anything of the sort."

footballsportserie d

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Italy face Sweden in World Cup playoff

Football: Cagliari sack coach who led them to Serie A

Serie A foreign TV rights sold for €371m

Lazio punished with partial stadium closure after 2,000 fans found guilty of racist chants

'Juve is not in crisis': Italian champions defiant despite latest loss

Italy seeded for World Cup play-off draw

Ventura fears for World Cup play-offs after Turin shocker

Chiellini aims to boost bruised Italy ahead of World Cup qualifier game
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gondolier despairs as tourists spend ride glaring at phones instead of Venice’s splendour

Why Carla Bruni swapped Italian for English

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Advertisement

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show
Advertisement
3,292 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Asia Argento leaves Italy to escape 'victim-blaming'
  2. Nearly 50,000 young people left Italy last year
  3. Italian researchers have created a pasta that could help us survive heart attacks
  4. Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
  5. These 25 cities have the worst air quality in Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement