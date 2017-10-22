Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

EU parliament chief 'fears' spread of small nations as Italy votes

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
22 October 2017
13:54 CEST+02:00
lombardyvenetoautonomyreferendumnorthern leaguecatalonia

Share this article

EU parliament chief 'fears' spread of small nations as Italy votes
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
22 October 2017
13:54 CEST+02:00
European Parliament chief Antonio Tajani said Europe should "fear" the spread of small nations as Spain struggled Sunday with the Catalonia crisis and the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto voted in referendums on greater autonomy.

In an interview with the Rome daily Il Messaggero, the Italian politician said Europe must "of course fear" the proliferation of small nations.

"That's why nobody in Europe intends to recognise Catalonia," he said.

"Even (British Prime Minister) Theresa May, in the full throes of Brexit, said the United Kingdom would never recognise Catalonia."

"Spain is by its history a unified state, with many autonomous regions, with diverse populations who also speak different languages but who are part of a unified state."

"It is not by degrading nationhood that we reinforce Europe," he said.

The referendums in Lombardy, which includes Milan, and Veneto, where Venice is located, are taking place in regions that together account for nearly a third of Italy's economic output and a quarter of its population.

Voters are being asked if they are in favour of their region gaining "additional forms and particular conditions of autonomy."

If approved, the outcome is only the beginning of a process which could, over time, lead to powers being devolved from Rome.

READ ALSO: A beginner's guide to Italy's autonomy referendums

Secessionist sentiment in the two wealthy regions is restricted to fringe groups with little following.

Tajani, who belongs to the centre right European People's Party, took care to distinguish between Catalonia's chaotic independence referendum, deemed illegal by the Spanish government, and Sunday's votes in Italy.

"First of all these two referendums are legitimate, that was not the case in Catalonia."

"In Spain, it is not about autonomy, but a proclamation of independence in defiance of the rule of law and against the Spanish constitution."

Lombardy sends 54 billion euros more in taxes to Rome than it gets back in public spending. Veneto's net contribution is 15.5 billion.

The two regions would like to roughly halve those contributions – a concession the cash-strapped state, labouring under a mountain of debt, can ill afford.

The two regional presidents, both members of the far-right Northern League, plan to ask for more powers over infrastructure, the environment, health and education.

They also want new ones relating to security issues and immigration -- steps which would require changes to the constitution.

Polls in the two regions opened at 7am and close at 11pm. 

READ ALSO: No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy's Catalonia'

lombardyvenetoautonomyreferendumnorthern leaguecatalonia

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Venice wants its money back, not independence

A beginner’s guide to Italy’s autonomy referendums

Berlusconi says he wouldn't have sent police to block Catalan vote

Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast

Italian woman dies 'from inhalation of pigeon poo'

Catalan independence referendum: How Italy's politicians reacted

Italian mayor excludes gay couples from waste disposal tax cuts
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gondolier despairs as tourists spend ride glaring at phones instead of Venice’s splendour

Why Carla Bruni swapped Italian for English

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Advertisement

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show
Advertisement
3,290 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Florence closes landmark church after falling stone kills tourist
  2. LISTEN: Austria turns right, Venice bids for freedom, France stamps on sex pests
  3. No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’
  4. EU parliament chief 'fears' spread of small nations as Italy votes
  5. A beginner’s guide to Italy’s autonomy referendums
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement