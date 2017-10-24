Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy ready to give northern regions more autonomy 'within the law': PM

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
24 October 2017
17:28 CEST+02:00
lombardyvenetoreferendumnorthern leagueautonomyregions

Share this article

Italy ready to give northern regions more autonomy 'within the law': PM
Regional presidents Luca Zaia (L) and Roberto Marconi hope to negotiate more autonomy for Veneto and Lombardy. Photo: John Thys/Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
24 October 2017
17:28 CEST+02:00
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday that Rome is prepared to negotiate with two of its wealthiest regions "within the limits of the law", after voters supported autonomy.

Over 95 percent of those who took part in referendums on Sunday in the northern regions of Veneto and Lombardy, home to Venice and Milan respectively, supported more powers being devolved from the Italian capital.

The leaders of the two regions, which contribute up to 30 percent of Italy's GDP, want better deals on tax revenues.

"The government is ready to hold talks on the issues of autonomy," Gentiloni said during a visit to Veneto.

"This will be a complex discussion, but we are ready to carry it out within the limits of the law and the constitution."

Turnout was higher than expected in the referendums, and analysts warned that the results should not be underestimated in the context of the crisis created by Catalonia's push for independence.

Voter participation was 57 percent in Veneto and almost 39 percent in Lombardy.

Both regions are run by the Northern League party, which was once openly secessionist but has lately shifted its focus to run on an anti-euro ticket in the hope of expanding its influence into the south.

The consultative votes are only the beginning of a process which could eventually lead to powers being devolved from Rome.

"We will discuss how to make Italy function better," Gentiloni said, adding that there would be no discussions on Italy or its constitution.

"We do not need new social divisions, but we need to repair the divisions the crisis has created".

Both regions will call for a return of a large part of their fiscal balance, as their residents pay about €70 billion ($82 billion) more a year in taxes than they receive in social spending.

Veneto President Luca Zaia also said the region would call for Veneto receiving "special status," which would require an amendment to Italy's constitution.

Gianclaudio Bressa, the under-secretary for regional affairs, pushed back against Veneto's request for special status, saying it was "against the unity and indivisibility of the country."

Lombardy President Roberto Maroni said he would not ask for special status because the referendum question did not touch on the issue.

lombardyvenetoreferendumnorthern leagueautonomyregions

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Lombardy and Veneto vote yes to greater autonomy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Venice wants its money back, not independence

A beginner’s guide to Italy’s autonomy referendums

EU parliament chief 'fears' spread of small nations as Italy votes

Italian woman dies 'from inhalation of pigeon poo'

Catalan independence referendum: How Italy's politicians reacted

Italian mayor excludes gay couples from waste disposal tax cuts
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gondolier despairs as tourists spend ride glaring at phones instead of Venice’s splendour

Why Carla Bruni swapped Italian for English

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Advertisement

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show
Advertisement
3,328 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
  2. EU parliament chief 'fears' spread of small nations as Italy votes
  3. Rome's trees are falling: Toppling pine crushes taxi in latest accident
  4. China reverses ban on Italian Gorgonzola and other stinky cheese
  5. Lombardy and Veneto vote yes to greater autonomy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement