Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Brazil delays extradition hearing for Italian fugitive

The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
25 October 2017
09:53 CEST+02:00
cesare battistibrazilcrimejustice

Share this article

Brazil delays extradition hearing for Italian fugitive
The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
25 October 2017
09:53 CEST+02:00
Brazil’s Supreme Court has delayed a session to discuss the extradition of Cesare Battisti, a convicted Italian killer who has spent decades on the run.

Battisti is currently awaiting Brazil’s decision whether to return him to Italy, where he faces life imprisonment for his part in four murders attributed to the Armed Proletarians for Communism, a radical left-wing group that he belonged to in the 1970s.

The hearing was scheduled for Tuesday but has been postponed for “procedural reasons”, the court said, without setting a date for the case to resume.

In the meantime Battisti must wear an electronic bracelet that allows authorities to track his location, La Stampa reported.

He was detained following an apparent escape attempt earlier this month, when he was stopped in a taxi headed for Bolivia late at night.

Battisti denies trying to flee. “Someone wanted to take me to the Bolivian border,” he told Italian broadcaster Rai on Tuesday. “It was a trap. It was all organized.”

He was granted asylum by a former Brazilian president in 2011, a decision that Italy has repeatedly asked Brazil to reconsider.

There were reports that the Brazilian government was about to do so when Battisti was stopped near the border on October 4th.

He insists that returning to custody in Italy would endanger his life, claiming to have received threats from Italian police, military and politicians.

Italy has been trying to recapture Battisti since he escaped from prison near Rome in 1981, fleeing first to France and then to Brazil.

He has written a series of crime novels during his years on the time, got married and had a child.

He admits to having been part of an armed group but denies responsibility for any deaths.

“Of course I have compassion for the victims,” Battisti told Rai. “I’m 62 years old, I have a wife and child, I have grandchildren.” 

cesare battistibrazilcrimejustice

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

At Brazil seaside, Italy fugitive awaits court ruling

Italian fugitive Battisti: Extradition from Brazil 'illegal'

Italian fugitive freed after Brazil border detention

One of Italy's most wanted fugitives detained in Brazil after 30 years on the run

Italian police bust gang smuggling fuel from Libya to Europe

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Italian father's life sentence overturned because the son he killed was adopted

Juventus president banned for a year over ticket sales to mafia-linked groups
Advertisement

Recent highlights

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes

Italian researchers have created a pasta that could help us survive heart attacks
Advertisement
3,322 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Lazio players don Anne Frank shirts, fans sing 'I don't care'
  2. Police identify Lazio fans behind Anne Frank stickers
  3. Lazio fans allegedly posted stickers of Anne Frank in a Roma shirt, again
  4. Serial Spanish nudist strips off in front of Michelangelo's David
  5. 10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement