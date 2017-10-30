Mafia boss ordered hit job on daughter over relationship with policeman

Pino Scaduto, a mafia boss in the Sicilian town of Bagheria, was among 15 arrested as part of a sweep against the Cosa Nostra.
Police picked up on the order in a wiretapped phone call between his son and a friend.
The son said he was told to murder his sister in order to restore honour to the family, because “she had become a cop”.
But he refused to do so over fears of ending up in jail. He was recorded as saying: “I didn’t want to be burned for doing it.”
Scaduto was also allegedly planning for his daughter's boyfriend to be murdered.