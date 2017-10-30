Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Mafia boss ordered hit job on daughter over relationship with policeman

The Local
30 October 2017
17:30 CET+01:00
A Sicilian mafia boss ordered his son to kill his sister because she had a relationship with a policeman, investigators said.

Pino Scaduto, a mafia boss in the Sicilian town of Bagheria, was among 15 arrested as part of a sweep against the Cosa Nostra.

Police picked up on the order in a wiretapped phone call between his son and a friend.

The son said he was told to murder his sister in order to restore honour to the family, because “she had become a cop”.

But he refused to do so over fears of ending up in jail. He was recorded as saying: “I didn’t want to be burned for doing it.”

Scaduto was also allegedly planning for his daughter's boyfriend to be murdered. 

 

