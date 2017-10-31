Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Berlusconi probed over alleged link to mafia bombings

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
31 October 2017
11:44 CET+01:00
silvio berlusconimafia bombings1993investigation

Share this article

Berlusconi probed over alleged link to mafia bombings
Silvio Berlusconi is being probed for alleged involvement in the 1993 mafia bombings. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
31 October 2017
11:44 CET+01:00
Italy's Silvio Berlusconi is under investigation for alleged involvement in mafia bombings that terrorised the country in 1993, the former prime minister's lawyer said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Florence opened the probe after a mafia boss was caught on wiretap last year implying to a fellow inmate that the media magnate had urged him personally to commit acts of violence against the state.

It is the third time that the ex-premier has been investigated for a possible role in the mafia bombings in Rome, Milan and Florence that killed 10 people. The first two probes were dismissed due to lack of evidence.

The attacks were seen as revenge for the arrest of boss Toto Riina and the state's creation of harsh anti-mafia laws.

Giuseppe Graviano, serving life for his part in the bombings as well as the murder of two anti-mafia judges and an anti-mafia priest, claimed Berlusconi encouraged the violence for his own political ends, hoping to oust the old guard.

The ageing billionaire's right-hand man Marcello Dell'Utri served as the intermediary, according to a mafia hit man.

The co-founder of Berlusconi's Go Italy (FI) party was sentenced in 2014 to seven years in jail for mafia complicity.

Lawyer Niccolo Ghedini dismissed the latest probe as "the umpteenth investigation that will shortly be shelved, like the previous ones, as there is no new element and it has nothing to do with Berlusconi".

silvio berlusconimafia bombings1993investigation

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Berlusconi says he wouldn't have sent police to block Catalan vote

Silvio Berlusconi gave Putin a custom-designed duvet cover for his birthday

Italy passes law to stop criminals profiting from slow-paced justice system

Berlusconi hopes to turn love for animals into votes with new pet project

French elections: How Italy's politicians greeted Macron win

AC Milan's new owners target Champions League return

Silvio Berlusconi's Milan reign comes to an end

Silvio Berlusconi will go on trial over 'bunga bunga bribes' in July
Advertisement

Recent highlights

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes

Italian researchers have created a pasta that could help us survive heart attacks
Advertisement
3,333 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Mafia boss ordered hit job on daughter over relationship with policeman
  2. Son-in-law of notorious mafia boss begs for money on Facebook
  3. Celebrity surgeon falsely described synthetic trachea operations as successful, review concludes
  4. Rome braces itself for ‘2000 hooligans’ ahead of Chelsea match
  5. 600 evacuated as wildfires continue to rage in Piedmont
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement