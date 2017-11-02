Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Zippy Ferrari leaves profit forecasts for dust

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
2 November 2017
17:07 CET+01:00
ferrari

Share this article

Zippy Ferrari leaves profit forecasts for dust
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
2 November 2017
17:07 CET+01:00
Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari said on Thursday its net profit had surged by nearly a quarter in the three months to September, outpacing expectations, and predicted a smooth ride for the rest of the year.

Adjusted net profit came in at €141 million ($164 million), leaving in the dust analysts' forecasts which had centred on €128 million, according to the Factset data provider.

Ferrari shares have had a strong run since the automaker floated them just under two years ago, rising from an initial price of €43 to over €100 this week.

On Thursday however, they slipped back to double digits, trading at €99.30 in Milan after the results announcement, down 4.3 percent on the day.

Ferrari said it expected to ship around 8,400 cars this year, leading to net revenues of €3.4 billion, up from a previous 3.3 billion estimate.

EBITDA, a measure of operating profit, was on course for €1 billion, Ferrari said.

In the third quarter alone, car deliveries rose 3.4 percent year on year, thanks partly to a 27-percent surge in sales of its V12 models.

Overall Ferrari sales in France and Italy rose by double digits, in the UK by mid-single digits and were stable in Germany.

Sales in the Americas were up five percent, while China, Hong Kong and Taiwan posted a combined 15.6 percent drop as a new dealership in Hong Kong had not been fully operational in the quarter, the group said.

The rest of the Asia-Pacific region rose 7.1 percent.

ferrari

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Its graduates are also among the first in Sweden to gain employment once they've completed their studies.

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

Mythical, magic, unique: Ferrari turns 70 in style

Iconic Ferrari F40 turns 30 today

A horse-drawn chariot raced a Ferrari on a dirt track in Rome

Italian police foil plot to steal Ferrari's body for ransom

Record year for Ferrari as brand turns 70

Fiat and Ferrari urge Italians to back Renzi's reforms

Ferrari races towards record annual profit

Record profits put Ferrari in pole position for 2016
Advertisement

Recent highlights

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes

Italian researchers have created a pasta that could help us survive heart attacks
Advertisement
3,305 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Son-in-law of notorious mafia boss begs for money on Facebook
  2. Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
  3. Migrant arrivals to Italy down by over thirty percent since January
  4. Berlusconi probed over alleged link to mafia bombings
  5. Pope admits to snoozing while praying
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement