Zippy Ferrari leaves profit forecasts for dust

Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari said on Thursday its net profit had surged by nearly a quarter in the three months to September, outpacing expectations, and predicted a smooth ride for the rest of the year.

Adjusted net profit came in at €141 million ($164 million), leaving in the dust analysts' forecasts which had centred on €128 million, according to the Factset data provider.

Ferrari shares have had a strong run since the automaker floated them just under two years ago, rising from an initial price of €43 to over €100 this week.

On Thursday however, they slipped back to double digits, trading at €99.30 in Milan after the results announcement, down 4.3 percent on the day.

Ferrari said it expected to ship around 8,400 cars this year, leading to net revenues of €3.4 billion, up from a previous 3.3 billion estimate.

EBITDA, a measure of operating profit, was on course for €1 billion, Ferrari said.

In the third quarter alone, car deliveries rose 3.4 percent year on year, thanks partly to a 27-percent surge in sales of its V12 models.

Overall Ferrari sales in France and Italy rose by double digits, in the UK by mid-single digits and were stable in Germany.

Sales in the Americas were up five percent, while China, Hong Kong and Taiwan posted a combined 15.6 percent drop as a new dealership in Hong Kong had not been fully operational in the quarter, the group said.

The rest of the Asia-Pacific region rose 7.1 percent.