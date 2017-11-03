Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian police seize €50 million stash of 'Isis drugs'

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
3 November 2017
13:56 CET+01:00
drugsisissmugglingcalabriacrime

Share this article

Italian police seize €50 million stash of 'Isis drugs'
Italy's largest container port, Gioia Tauro. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP.
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
3 November 2017
13:56 CET+01:00
Police in Italy have seized a stash of drugs that they believe Isis planned to sell to finance terrorist attacks, authorities said on Friday.

Customs officials discovered more than 24 million pills of a powerful opiate at Italy’s largest container port, south-western Gioia Tauro, according to prosecutors in the nearby city of Reggio Calabria.

The drugs, prescription painkillers called Tramadol, had arrived from India and were destined for Libya, where authorities believe Isis planned to sell them to its own fighters as a fix for pain and exhaustion.

With a price tag of around €2 per pill, the consignment would likely have made the group some €50 million, prosecutors said.

As well as being a money-spinner, Tramadol helps to numb Isis recruits as they wage terror. The group is believed to supply its foot soldiers with painkillers and amphetamines to suppress their fear, pain, hunger and fatigue.

Italian police intercepted an even bigger shipment of Tramadol in May at the port of Genoa, when traffickers attempted to smuggle 36 million pills hidden in bottles of shampoo.

What’s significant in this latest case, according to prosecutors, is that Gioia Tauro port has long been controlled by the region’s organised crime syndicate, the ‘Ndràngheta – which suggests that the group could be collaborating with Islamic State traffickers.

“We’ve known of connections between the ‘Ndràngheta and Middle Eastern organizations for some time,” Gaetano Paci, the Reggio Calabria magistrate in charge of anti-mafia cases, told La Repubblica.

“Even though investigative pressure has made the port less ‘safe’ for the mob, we have identified several carriers and families linked to the ‘Ndràngheta who seem to be engaged in various types of trafficking with organisations in the Middle East,” he said.

For now prosecutors are still “trying to join the dots,” according to Paci.   

drugsisissmugglingcalabriacrime

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Its graduates are also among the first in Sweden to gain employment once they've completed their studies.

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

G7, tech giants agree on plan to block jihadist content online at Italy meeting

Italian police bust gang smuggling fuel from Libya to Europe

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Juventus president banned for a year over ticket sales to mafia-linked groups

Brazil delays extradition hearing for Italian fugitive

G7 meets in Italy as Europe braces for return of Isis recruits from Syria

One of Italy's most wanted fugitives detained in Brazil after 30 years on the run

Italian father's life sentence overturned because the son he killed was adopted
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,294 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"
  2. Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
  3. Italy’s gender gap is getting a whole lot worse
  4. Italian police seize €50 million stash of 'Isis drugs'
  5. What you need to know about Sicily's election this weekend
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement