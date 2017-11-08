Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Godfather' of Italian cooking, Antonio Carluccio, dead at 80

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
8 November 2017
17:48 CET+01:00
foodchefcookingculture

Share this article

'Godfather' of Italian cooking, Antonio Carluccio, dead at 80
Antonio Carluccio with Prince Charles in 2015. Photo: Greg Wood/Pool/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
8 November 2017
17:48 CET+01:00
The man who helped bring Italian home cooking to Britain, Antonio Carluccio, has died at the age of 80.

The chef and restauranteur passed away on Wednesday morning, his website announced.

Carluccio was born in Vietri Sul Mare, near Salerno, but grew up in the north-west of Italy.

He attributed his life-long love of fresh ingredients – and especially mushrooms – to foraging in the hills of Piedmont as a child.

“My first memory is of my mamma cooking,” Carluccio told The Guardian in 2012. 

“We were living above the railway station in Castelnuovo Belbo where papa was station master, and mamma would send me downstairs to see when the last train before lunch was coming, then within five minutes – just before papa sat down – she'd cook fresh pasta.”

 

I've always had a thirst for knowledge. Here I am aged eleven happily ensconced in my books. #8daysinthelifeofantonio

A post shared by Antonio Carluccio (@cookcarluccio) on

As an adult Carluccio moved to Austria and Germany before settling in the UK, where he used his knowledge of Italian food culture to establish himself as a restaurateur, author and TV personality.

His eponymous chain of Italian restaurants and delis has more than 80 locations in the UK, as well as franchises in Ireland and the Middle East.

He authored more than 20 cookbooks and made multiple TV shows, all dedicated to teaching Brits how to cook and eat like Italians.

“In Italy teenagers go home for dinner – it's where they can discuss their problems,” he said. “This is something often missing in Britain.

"Most of my happiest memories are at table.”

In 1998 Italy awarded Carluccio the title of Commendatore dell’Ordine al merito della Repubblica Italiana, its highest honour, for his services to the Italian food industry. He also received an Order of the British Empire in 2007. 

 

A post shared by Antonio Carluccio (@cookcarluccio) on

foodchefcookingculture
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

Nutella makers admit changing formula of famous spread

Meet the Brit who battled for baking glory on Italian TV

White truffle prices reach an all-time high in Italy

Veneto factory worker triumphs in first ever Tiramisu World Cup

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

Italy plies visitors with wine in bid to boost tourism

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

China reverses ban on Italian Gorgonzola and other stinky cheese
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,299 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy braced for week of winter storms
  2. The first snow of the winter has fallen in Italy
  3. Job-hunting in Italy: The Italian words and phrases you need to know
  4. Veneto factory worker triumphs in first ever Tiramisu World Cup
  5. Nutella makers admit changing formula of famous spread
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
View all notices
Advertisement