Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Rome’s Ciampino ranked among world’s worst airports

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 November 2017
12:26 CET+01:00
ciampinoairportromeworstsuveytravel

Share this article

Rome’s Ciampino ranked among world’s worst airports
StockImage/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 November 2017
12:26 CET+01:00
Rome’s Ciampino airport has been ranked the 12th worst airport in the world.

Ciampino came just ahead of Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal in the survey by the travel site, ‘Sleeping At Airports’.

“I had to sleep outside, together with 200 people, because no one had informed us the airport closes at night,” lamented one survey respondent.

Ciampino is Rome’s second airport, after Fiumicino, and is mostly served by budget airlines.

"While the price of your ticket will definitely be appealing, you will definitely want to reconsider that early morning flight - especially if you plan on spending the night in the terminal,” the travel site said in its commentary.

“Keep in mind that the airport closes overnight (midnight to 4am), and terminal staff will evict those who want to stay. This left a number of disgruntled voters huddled up outside, trying to catch some sleep on chilly nights.”

All the airports on the list were ranked according to eight categories: Comfort, services, food options, immigration/security, customer service, cleanliness, navigation and ease of transit and sleepability.

"The airports that appear on our list of the worst in the world are ones that have the capacity to truly offend travellers. Within these terminals, there appears to be a general disinterest in a positive traveller experience."

Ciampino bosses can take some comfort in the fact that the airport fared much better than Juba International Airport in war-torn South Sudan, which was ranked the worst in the world. It also performed better than London's Luton Airport, in 11th place.

ciampinoairportromeworstsuveytravel
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

Italian mayor, councillors jailed over monument to fascist general

Podcast: "There's no safe option in Catalonia now"

Trevi Fountain runs red for second time in 7 years

Rome's trees are falling: Toppling pine crushes taxi in latest accident

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Roma's Francesco Totti quits coaching course

For the first time in decades, Rome's Colosseum opens its top levels to the public

Lazio punished with partial stadium closure after 2,000 fans found guilty of racist chants
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,256 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy braced for week of winter storms
  2. Venice to restrict cruise ship access to protect its historic buildings
  3. Nutella makers admit changing formula of famous spread
  4. 'Godfather' of Italian cooking, Antonio Carluccio, dead at 80
  5. Political backlash over Italian LGBT campaigner's colourful grave
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
View all notices
Advertisement