Rome’s Ciampino ranked among world’s worst airports

Rome’s Ciampino airport has been ranked the 12th worst airport in the world.

Ciampino came just ahead of Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal in the survey by the travel site, ‘Sleeping At Airports’.

“I had to sleep outside, together with 200 people, because no one had informed us the airport closes at night,” lamented one survey respondent.

Ciampino is Rome’s second airport, after Fiumicino, and is mostly served by budget airlines.

"While the price of your ticket will definitely be appealing, you will definitely want to reconsider that early morning flight - especially if you plan on spending the night in the terminal,” the travel site said in its commentary.

“Keep in mind that the airport closes overnight (midnight to 4am), and terminal staff will evict those who want to stay. This left a number of disgruntled voters huddled up outside, trying to catch some sleep on chilly nights.”

All the airports on the list were ranked according to eight categories: Comfort, services, food options, immigration/security, customer service, cleanliness, navigation and ease of transit and sleepability.

"The airports that appear on our list of the worst in the world are ones that have the capacity to truly offend travellers. Within these terminals, there appears to be a general disinterest in a positive traveller experience."

Ciampino bosses can take some comfort in the fact that the airport fared much better than Juba International Airport in war-torn South Sudan, which was ranked the worst in the world. It also performed better than London's Luton Airport, in 11th place.