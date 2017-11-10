Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Mobster arrested after attacking journalist in Italy

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 November 2017
08:00 CET+01:00
roberto spadaattackdaniele piervincenziattackmafiaraiostia

Share this article

Mobster arrested after attacking journalist in Italy
CasaPound president Simone Di Stefano denied any links to the Spada clan. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 November 2017
08:00 CET+01:00
Italian police arrested a notorious mobster on Thursday after an unprovoked attack on a journalist in a Rome suburb that stunned the country.

Daniele Piervincenzi, who works for the Rai national television broadcaster, was asking the brother of a jailed mafia boss about his political allegiances when he was set upon while a camera was rolling in the seaside suburb Ostia.

Questioned on his ties to the far-right CasaPound movement, Roberto Spada suddenly lunged and headbutted the reporter, breaking his nose, before pulling out a cosh, hitting him and chasing him down the street.

Spada was arrested on Thursday for assault aggravated by mafia-style violence, with prosecutors saying his behaviour was typical of methods used by organised crime groups to control territory.

He faces up to three years behind bars.

The Spada clan is notoriously violent. Seven members of the family were sentenced to a combined 56 years in jail in October, and Roberto's brother Carmine was ordered to serve 10 years last year for extortion and mafia association.

"He hit me because I was asking questions, he should ask Ostia for forgiveness," Piervincenzi said, referring to the bad name the thug had given to the suburb.

The camera team had travelled on Tuesday to the coastal town, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Rome's city centre, for a documentary on municipal elections two years after the local council was dissolved for mafia
infiltration.

'No lawless areas'

CasaPound denied any links to the Spada clan and denounced the attack as "gratuitous, despicable, unbelievable".

The party's vice president, Simone Di Stefano, called on the prosecutor's office to open an investigation "to clarify for us, for you and for everyone, whether there is any truth in the accusation of collusion between us and a mafia clan".

Spada apologised for the attack on Facebook, but said the journalist had come to a members-only club and was "frightening my son", adding that "patience has its limits".

The images of the assault quickly went viral, sparking an outcry and prompting Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni to call Piervincenzi to express his "solidarity after this brutal attack".

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi said the violence was unacceptable and pledged a crackdown on crime.

"Spada's arrest is proof that there are no lawless areas in Italy," the interior ministry said in a statement.

There had been calls from across the political sphere for his arrest. Despite the ferocity of the attack, the wounds inflicted were initially considered not serious enough to lead automatically to handcuffs or a stay in a police cell.

The incident has focused the spotlight on Ostia, where many families on impoverished estates rely on food handouts.

"I'm tired of the name of my neighbourhood, Ostia, being associated with the mafia, because it's not true, there are lots of honest people who live there," the party's municipal councillor Luca Marsella said.

roberto spadaattackdaniele piervincenziattackmafiaraiostia
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Related articles

Rai TV crew attacked by brother of Ostia mafia boss

Mafioso assault sparks Italian media protest

Italy wiretaps bill could aid mafia and harm press freedom, critics say

Organized crime casts long shadow over Sicily election, says anti-mafia prosecutor

Son-in-law of notorious mafia boss begs for money on Facebook

Brother of Marseilles attacker was foreign fighter in Syria

Mafia boss accused of using the head of a decapitated rival as a football

Naples fights mafia - with first bookshop in 50 years
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,225 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden vs Italy: A cultural head-to-head
  2. Rai TV crew attacked by brother of Ostia mafia boss
  3. Venice to restrict cruise ship access to protect its historic buildings
  4. Italian priest tells raped girl she asked for it
  5. 'Godfather' of Italian cooking, Antonio Carluccio, dead at 80
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
View all notices
Advertisement