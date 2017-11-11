Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sicilian lawmaker suspected of paying 25 euros per vote

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
11 November 2017
13:45 CET+01:00
sicilyelectioncorruption

Share this article

Sicilian lawmaker suspected of paying 25 euros per vote
An unrelated photo showing ballots at a polling station during an autonomy referendum in Venice on October 22nd, 2017. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
11 November 2017
13:45 CET+01:00
Italian authorities have accused a leftist politician of paying 25 euros per vote to win his seat in regional elections held in Sicily last weekend, the daily La Stampa reported Saturday.

Edmondo Tamajo, 41, has been charged with criminal conspiracy in relation to electoral corruption, said the newspaper.

On his Facebook account Tamajo stated "I have never bought a single vote and have built my political career on daily acts to support people".

He added he was willing to cooperate with the investigation to clear up the situation.

La Stampa said Italy's financial police have already questioned "voters who had been paid who are willing to confirm the charges" against Tamajo.

It was unclear how many of the 13,984 votes he received had been bought.

La Stampa said Tamajo had been caught via phone tapping that targeted a large swath of the political elite in the Sicilian capital Palermo.

Tamajo has not so far been detained, unlike a rival politician from Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party, who was arrested and placed under house arrest 48 hours after his election on Sunday on suspicion of tax fraud.

READ ALSO: Sicilian deputy arrested for tax dodging, three days after election

sicilyelectioncorruption
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Related articles

Sicilian deputy arrested for tax dodging, three days after election

Five things we’ve learned from Sicily’s election

'Immortal' Berlusconi set for comeback after centre-right win in Sicily vote

Sicily vote: Berlusconi rises again with a narrow win projected for centre-right

Centre-right leads in Sicily regional vote: exit polls

Italy eyes populist party peformance in Sicily vote

'The arancino pact': Berlusconi forms centre-right alliance ahead of Italy's general election

Organized crime casts long shadow over Sicily election, says anti-mafia prosecutor
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,224 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden vs Italy: A cultural head-to-head
  2. Rai TV crew attacked by brother of Ostia mafia boss
  3. Italian priest tells raped girl she asked for it
  4. Made-in-Italy: a 'Disneyland for foodies'
  5. Sweden claim advantage with World Cup play-off first leg victory over Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
View all notices
Advertisement