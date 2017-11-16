Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Football: Italy sacks coach Gian Piero Ventura

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 November 2017
08:24 CET+01:00
footballworld cupgian piero ventura

Share this article

Football: Italy sacks coach Gian Piero Ventura
Outside the Italian football federation, where Gian Piero Ventura's fate was decided. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP.
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 November 2017
08:24 CET+01:00
Gian Piero Ventura's reign as Italy coach ended on Wednesday after a World Cup qualifying fiasco during which the four-time champions failed to reach next year's finals in Russia.

The 69-year-old's fate was sealed after a crisis meeting of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in Rome, with former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti among the favourites to take over and rebuild the Azzurri.

Ventura had refused to resign despite a 1-0 aggregate play-off defeat to Sweden on Monday that saw Italy miss the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

"As of today Gian Piero Ventura is no longer the coach of the national team," the FIGC said in a statement.

According to reports, Ventura will be paid his salary until the end of his contract in June 2018, which amounts to approximately €800,000 ($943,000).


Gian Piero Ventura. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

But FIGC president Carlo Tavecchio will stay on despite mounting pressure on him to also resign after a defeat which has left a nation traumatized.

"The federation president [Tavecchio] informed participants at the [crisis] meeting... of the impossibility for him to resign," a FIGC statement read, awaiting "a series of proposals" on how to fix Italian football.

Tavecchio later told journalists that a new coach would be named at a special meeting of the FIGC federal council which would take place next Monday.

"We are considering big names for the role of coach," the 74-year-old promised.

Ancelotti is seen as the frontrunner, as the 58-year-old is free since being sacked by Bayern Munich at the end of September.


Carlo Ancelotti. Photo: Christophe Simon/AFP

Italian Ancelotti has won three Champions League crowns, and league titles in Italy, England, Germany and France, and would provide the high profile required after the Ventura fiasco.

A return by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini are also being considered.

But opposition to Tavecchio remains despite promises to rebuild Italian football from grassroots level upwards with Damiano Tommasi, the head of the Italian Players' Union, storming out of the FIGC meeting after Tavecchio refused to quit.

"There doesn't appear to be the mood for change," the former Roma midfielder told journalists. "Tavecchio has decided not to resign and continue with his office.

"The others haven't taken a position and said they'd decide in the future.

"We need credible elections, with new people; we won't solve the problems of Italian football by sacking the coach.

"If not, we'll keep stirring the same soup which has proved indigestible to so many."


Carlo Tavecchio speaks to journalists after Wednesday's meeting. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

footballworld cupgian piero ventura
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura refuses to resign despite World Cup fail

Five things that explain Italy's World Cup disaster

A nation mourns: The saddest reactions to Italy’s World Cup flop

Tearful Gianluigi Buffon hangs up his Italy shirt

'Italy, this is the apocalypse': Azzurri fail to make World Cup

Italy on tenterhooks ahead of World Cup showdown

Italy-Sweden, round two: Azzurri face World Cup 'apocalypse'

Sweden vs Italy: A cultural head-to-head
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,189 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. A nation mourns: The saddest reactions to Italy’s World Cup flop
  2. Secret Michelangelo room in Florence to open to public for first time ever
  3. Pope Francis gets personalized Lamborghini, but won't keep it
  4. 'Italy, this is the apocalypse': Azzurri fail to make World Cup
  5. Italy amends law to allow kids to go home from school alone
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
View all notices
Advertisement