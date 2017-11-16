Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Teenage Nigerian girls drowned at sea, Italian autopsies find

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 November 2017
09:34 CET+01:00
nigeriamediterraneanmigrantssalerno

Share this article

Teenage Nigerian girls drowned at sea, Italian autopsies find
Hundreds of people have died trying to reach Europe by sea. Photo: Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross/AFP.
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 November 2017
09:34 CET+01:00
Post-mortem examinations on the bodies of 26 teenage migrant girls found dead in the Mediterranean in early November confirmed they almost all drowned at sea, Italian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

The loss of the girls – believed to be Nigerians aged 14 to 18 – has been described by the Nigerian foreign ministry as "a monumental loss and a sad moment for our country".

According to the post-mortems carried out in Salerno in southern Italy, 25 of the girls died of asphyxiation in the water, most of them when the inflatable dinghy they were travelling on sank.

One girl suffered a wound to her liver. Two of the dead were pregnant.

The autopsies found no recent trace of physical or sexual violence.

According to the UN, 80 percent of young Nigerian women arriving in Italy are already in the clutches of prostitution networks, or quickly fall under their control.

The bodies of the victims were found floating in the water by a Spanish military ship and brought to Italy on November 3rd after two separate rescue operations.

In both cases, dozens of other migrants – mostly men but also women – were also rescued after they tried to cross to Europe from Libya.

At least 100 people are still missing at sea, according to investigators in Palermo. They are feared to have drowned in the same shipwreck that killed the 26 girls. 

Family members who survived the disaster have identified some of the victims. In other cases, investigators managed to contact relatives after discovering phone numbers inside the victims' clothing.

Funerals for the 26 girls will take place on Friday in Salerno, where a day of mourning has been declared.

A white rose will be placed on each coffin, while smaller roses will be placed for the two unborn children.

Nigeria has called for an international investigation into the incident.

According to Italy's interior ministry, more than 111,700 people have reached the country by sea in the first 10 months of 2017, a decrease of 30 percent from the same period last year.

nigeriamediterraneanmigrantssalerno
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Italy to investigate fatal shipwreck with all-female victims

Migrant arrivals to Italy down by over thirty percent since January

Nearly 50,000 young people left Italy last year

More than 200 migrant children rescued in Mediterranean

Italy defends 'inhumane' policy of blocking migrants in Libya

Italy begins autopsies of 26 drowned migrant girls

PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"

Sharp drop in number of migrants entering Italy by sea
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,214 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. A nation mourns: The saddest reactions to Italy’s World Cup flop
  2. Secret Michelangelo room in Florence to open to public for first time ever
  3. Pope Francis gets personalized Lamborghini, but won't keep it
  4. 'Italy, this is the apocalypse': Azzurri fail to make World Cup
  5. Italy amends law to allow kids to go home from school alone
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
View all notices
Advertisement