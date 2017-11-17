Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy holds funerals for 26 Nigerian women drowned at sea

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
17 November 2017
11:21 CET+01:00
salernonigerialibyamigrantsmigration

Share this article

Italy holds funerals for 26 Nigerian women drowned at sea
The women's coffins in Salerno's main cemetery. Photo: Eliano Imperato/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
17 November 2017
11:21 CET+01:00
Italy's southern city of Salerno held a mass funeral on Friday for 26 young women from Nigeria who drowned earlier this month trying to cross the Mediterranean.

Twenty-six coffins were laid out in Salerno's Monumental Cemetery on Friday morning, watched by a military guard, local politicians, rescue workers and journalists.

A Catholic archbishop and a Muslim imam both said prayers. 

Each coffin bore a white rose on top, though only two were marked with names: Marian Shaka and Osato Osaro.

The bodies will be buried in different cemeteries around Salerno.

The city's mayor declared Friday a day of mourning. Local schools have been asked to hold a minute of silence, while light displays in the city centre will be switched off on Friday evening in remembrance.

The girls' bodies were recovered at sea and brought to Italy on November 3rd. 

Post-mortem examinations revealed that 25 of the victims had drowned, while one had a wound to her side. 

All of the girls are believed to have been Nigerian nationals between 14 and 30 years old. Five have been identified so far.

Two of them were pregnant, including Osaro with twins. Her coffin bore a pink and a blue rose in their memory.

At least 100 other people believed to have been travelling with the women are still missing, all feared drowned. 

A Spanish military ship rescued around 400 survivors, as well as the 26 bodies, in the Strait of Sicily in early November. They were attempting to make the crossing between Libya and Italy when the rubber boats carrying them capsized. 

Nigeria has called for an international investigation into the incident.

salernonigerialibyamigrantsmigration
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Italy defends 'inhumane' policy of blocking migrants in Libya

Teenage Nigerian girls drowned at sea, Italian autopsies find

Migrant arrivals to Italy down by over thirty percent since January

Nearly 50,000 young people left Italy last year

Italy begins autopsies of 26 drowned migrant girls

PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"

Sharp drop in number of migrants entering Italy by sea

Italian police bust gang smuggling fuel from Libya to Europe
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,210 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Pope Francis gets personalized Lamborghini, but won't keep it
  2. Italy defends 'inhumane' policy of blocking migrants in Libya
  3. Is Totò Riina's death the end of the Sicilian mafia?
  4. This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
  5. Italy finally has an official national anthem
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
View all notices
Advertisement