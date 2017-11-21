Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

‘Slob of the Day’: Mayor of Bari publicly shames dirty dog owner in viral video

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
21 November 2017
15:53 CET+01:00
bariapuliapuglia

Share this article

‘Slob of the Day’: Mayor of Bari publicly shames dirty dog owner in viral video
Not the dog in question. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
21 November 2017
15:53 CET+01:00
Antonio Decaro, mayor of Italy’s south-east port city of Bari, has adopted an usual tactic for encouraging good manners: by publicly shaming badly behaved citizens, beginning with a negligent dog owner who he dubbed “slob of the day”.

In a video posted on Facebook, Decaro provides a running commentary on surveillance camera footage that shows a man allowing a large dog to relieve itself on the pavement.

At first, Decaro points out, the man takes out a bag as if to pick up the mess – but then, seeing there’s no one else around, he puts the bag back in his pocket and walks off, leaving the poo behind.

The authorities probably won’t manage to identify and fine him, Decaro says, so instead he gives this advice to anyone who recognizes the culprit: “Don’t invite him to your house. Don’t invite him to dinner.

“Because the Slob is probably the type to wipe his snot under the table, create a stink in the lift, or go to the bathroom without washing his hands and then touch you afterwards.”

According to the mayor, the video – which has already been viewed more than 90,000 times on his Facebook page alone – is the first in a series he calls “Slob of the Day”.

Residents of Bari, beware: even when you think that no one’s watching, the mayor just might be. 

bariapuliapuglia
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Clashes in Puglia as the last of 200 ancient olive trees are moved for pipeline

16 injured after trains collide in southern Italy

'The beauty, music and people of Salento keep me coming back for more'

Misheard word led to 20 years' wrongful imprisonment for Italian man

G7 finance chiefs talk cyber security in Bari after attacks

Two dead after huge blaze at southern Italian migrant camp

After a weekend of snow chaos, more winter weather on the way for Italy

Italian priest sparks scandal after inviting public to mass for slain Canada mafia boss
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,210 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy’s taxi drivers on strike nationwide
  2. Italy’s Five Star Movement takes control of former mafia town Ostia
  3. Pope denounces 'indifference' on first 'World Day for the Poor'
  4. Football: Juventus 'gobsmacked' after Serie A shocker
  5. Vatican opens fresh probe into 'sex abuse' at school
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
View all notices
Advertisement