‘Slob of the Day’: Mayor of Bari publicly shames dirty dog owner in viral video

Not the dog in question. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

Antonio Decaro, mayor of Italy’s south-east port city of Bari, has adopted an usual tactic for encouraging good manners: by publicly shaming badly behaved citizens, beginning with a negligent dog owner who he dubbed “slob of the day”.

In a video posted on Facebook, Decaro provides a running commentary on surveillance camera footage that shows a man allowing a large dog to relieve itself on the pavement.

At first, Decaro points out, the man takes out a bag as if to pick up the mess – but then, seeing there’s no one else around, he puts the bag back in his pocket and walks off, leaving the poo behind.

The authorities probably won’t manage to identify and fine him, Decaro says, so instead he gives this advice to anyone who recognizes the culprit: “Don’t invite him to your house. Don’t invite him to dinner.

“Because the Slob is probably the type to wipe his snot under the table, create a stink in the lift, or go to the bathroom without washing his hands and then touch you afterwards.”

According to the mayor, the video – which has already been viewed more than 90,000 times on his Facebook page alone – is the first in a series he calls “Slob of the Day”.

Residents of Bari, beware: even when you think that no one’s watching, the mayor just might be.