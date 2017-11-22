Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Human rights court hears Berlusconi’s case against ban on public office

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
22 November 2017
14:20 CET+01:00
silvio berlusconiforza italiaelection 2018

Share this article

Human rights court hears Berlusconi’s case against ban on public office
Lawyers for Silvio Berlusconi prepare for the opening hearing at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. Photo: Frederick Florin/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
22 November 2017
14:20 CET+01:00
The European Court of Human Rights has begun hearing the case against a ban that prevents Italy’s former premier Silvio Berlusconi from running for public office.

His lawyers appeared at the court in Strasbourg in France on Wednesday to argue that applying an Italian law that bans convicted felons from public office to Berlusconi – who was found guilty of tax fraud – is unfair, since the law was adopted after he committed his crimes.

He was therefore subjected to a harsher penalty than he would have faced at the time of his wrongdoing, they said.

Throwing Berlusconi out of office was politically motivated, his legal team also claimed, comparing the senate vote that expelled him to “a Roman amphitheater in which a majority of thumbs down or thumbs up decide whether one sinks or not”.

Lawyers for the Italian government, on the other hand, argued that Berlusconi’s punishment was fully in line with the law.

Senators voted to strip Berlusconi of his seat in late 2013, after Italy’s highest court upheld his conviction for tax fraud.

He was first found guilty in 2012, in connection with offences dating back to the 1990s, and sentenced to four years in prison (later commuted).

Shortly afterwards Italy passed the so-called Severino law banning anyone sentenced to more than two years’ imprisonment from public office for six years.

After Berlusconi lost his final appeal against his conviction, under the terms of the new law he was expelled from the senate and banned from running for office until at least 2019.

That rules him out of Italy’s next general election, which is due to take place in spring 2018.

Yet Berlusconi, who has spent recent months assembling an alliance of right-wing movements around his Forza Italia party, has made it clear that he hopes to play a decisive role in Italy’s next government.

The human rights court is expected to take months to rule on his case, making his chances of being cleared to run in the election slim.

But “I will be on the pitch, as captain or coach,” Berlusconi said last week.

"I hope that the Strasbourg court will accept my appeal," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "But my role in the next electoral campaign is clear regardless: I will be in the field looking to take the centre-right into government."

Berlusconi did not appear at Wednesday's hearing, which was expected to be brief.

If the court's 17 judges find that his treatment violated the European Convention on Human Rights, they can instruct Italy to take action to bring it back into line with the EU’s standards.  

silvio berlusconiforza italiaelection 2018
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Human rights court to decide if Silvio Berlusconi can run for office yet again

Berlusconi’s ex-wife ordered to repay €60 million in alimony

'Immortal' Berlusconi set for comeback after centre-right win in Sicily vote

'The arancino pact': Berlusconi forms centre-right alliance ahead of Italy's general election

Five things we’ve learned from Sicily’s election

Political backlash over Italian LGBT campaigner's colourful grave

Sicily vote: Berlusconi rises again with a narrow win projected for centre-right

Centre-right leads in Sicily regional vote: exit polls
Advertisement

Recent highlights

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,210 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy’s taxi drivers on strike nationwide
  2. Italy’s Five Star Movement takes control of former mafia town Ostia
  3. Football: Juventus 'gobsmacked' after Serie A shocker
  4. Bologna priest compares abortion to mafia killings
  5. Italy's FA president Carlo Tavecchio quits after World Cup disaster
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
View all notices
Advertisement