Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian headteacher causes controversy by ending school prayers

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
24 November 2017
16:25 CET+01:00
religionschoolcatholicismsicilypalermo

Share this article

Italian headteacher causes controversy by ending school prayers
A crucifix on the wall in a school in Viterbo. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
24 November 2017
16:25 CET+01:00
People across Italy are weighing in on a headteacher’s decision to stop saying prayers and remove Catholic statues at a school in Sicily.

Nicolò La Rocca, headmaster of the Ragusa Moleti primary school in Palermo, issued a circular on Thursday morning instructing teachers that they should no longer ask children to say prayers or sing hymns before meals or at the beginning of class.

He also removed a statue of the Virgin Mary and other Catholic icons from display, including pictures of Pope Francis, reported La Repubblica.

The newspaper, which filmed a video report from the school, said that the statues were now placed on a windowsill in the toilets.

La Rocca said that he acted in response to complaints from parents that certain statues were in the way. “They were simply two very cumbersome statues,” he told La Repubblica.

“An enormous Buddha would have caused problems too, no?”

A screenshot from La Repubblica's video report showing the religious icons in question.

Some mothers told the paper that they would protest the head’s decision.

Yet La Rocca has Italian law on his side: as he pointed out in his circular, a 2009 opinion from the state’s lawyers ruled that religious rites should not be conducted at schools during lesson time. The same advisory states that they can be carried out on school property outside teaching hours, including during breaks.

But “having a sacred image up doesn’t hurt anyone”, Italy’s undersecretary for education, Gabriele Toccafondi, commented. “It seems to me that the headteacher’s decision has less to do with freedom and more to do with ideology.”

Politicians across the spectrum joined him in criticizing La Rocca. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, called his decision “shameful and offensive”, while Edoardo Patriarca, MP for the centre-left Democratic Party, said that it “denies our roots”.

Though Italy officially separates church and state, Roman Catholic traditions run deep in the country’s society and culture. Many Italians consider religion a part of public life – including in secular, state-run schools.

There was outcry ten years ago when a Finnish-Italian mother sought to have crucifixes removed from her sons’ school. She challenged the Ministry of Education’s directive that every state school should display the symbol, taking the case to the European Court of Human Rights.

The court initially found in her favour, but the Italian government convinced judges to reverse the ruling on appeal. In 2011 they decided that a crucifix was “an essentially passive symbol” and couldn’t therefore be considered “a process of indoctrination” (though they did indicate that “participation in religious activities” – such as saying prayers – was different).

Several politicians called on Italy’s Ministry of Education to apply pressure on La Rocca.

For the meantime, however, the headmaster remains undeterred. “I was only thinking about doing my duty,” he told local news site LiveSicilia.

The school, attended by some 800 children between three and ten years old, will still celebrate Christmas, he assured La Repubblica. 

religionschoolcatholicismsicilypalermo
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Is Totò Riina's death the end of the Sicilian mafia?

Sicilian deputy arrested for tax dodging, three days after election

Five things we’ve learned from Sicily’s election

Organized crime casts long shadow over Sicily election, says anti-mafia prosecutor

Pope Francis to meet Rohingya refugees

'The Beast' of Sicilian mafia, Totò Riina, dies in prison

Sicilian lawmaker suspected of paying 25 euros per vote

'Immortal' Berlusconi set for comeback after centre-right win in Sicily vote
Advertisement

Recent highlights

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,210 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Amazon Italy workers call Black Friday strike
  2. Italian PM 'very angry' with Spain over EU agency vote: Maroni
  3. At least 114 women were murdered in Italy this year
  4. Football: Gianluigi Buffon strips to his briefs after Juventus draw
  5. Mafia boss Totò Riina buried in Corleone
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
View all notices
Advertisement