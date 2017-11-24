PODCAST: Is the mafia still a force to be reckoned with in today's Italy?

The burial of mob boss Totò Riina in Sicily earlier this week. Photo: Tullio Filippone/AFP

This week, The Local's podcast looks at the death of a godfather in Italy, political intrigue in Germany – and a very good reason to move to Switzerland.

Is the mafia still a force to be reckoned with in today's Italy, and what does it do? Hear Jessica Phelan explain on this week's podcast.

Also, the Swiss village offering up to €60,000 to families who move there: we ask Caroline Bishop of The Local Switzerland whether there's a catch.

And we ask Shelley Pascual of The Local Germany whether the German political crisis is as bad as people – particularly some foreign journalists – claim.

Presented by James Savage and Emma Löfgren.