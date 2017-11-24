Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

PODCAST: Is the mafia still a force to be reckoned with in today's Italy?

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
24 November 2017
14:52 CET+01:00
podcast

Share this article

PODCAST: Is the mafia still a force to be reckoned with in today's Italy?
The burial of mob boss Totò Riina in Sicily earlier this week. Photo: Tullio Filippone/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
24 November 2017
14:52 CET+01:00
This week, The Local's podcast looks at the death of a godfather in Italy, political intrigue in Germany – and a very good reason to move to Switzerland.

Is the mafia still a force to be reckoned with in today's Italy, and what does it do? Hear Jessica Phelan explain on this week's podcast.

Also, the Swiss village offering up to €60,000 to families who move there: we ask Caroline Bishop of The Local Switzerland whether there's a catch.

And we ask Shelley Pascual of The Local Germany whether the German political crisis is as bad as people – particularly some foreign journalists – claim.

Presented by James Savage and Emma Löfgren.

Find more episodes of The Local Europe's podcast here.

podcast
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

LISTEN: Austria turns right, Venice bids for freedom, France stamps on sex pests

Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets

Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast

PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"
Advertisement

Recent highlights

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,210 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Amazon Italy workers call Black Friday strike
  2. Italian PM 'very angry' with Spain over EU agency vote: Maroni
  3. At least 114 women were murdered in Italy this year
  4. Football: Gianluigi Buffon strips to his briefs after Juventus draw
  5. Mafia boss Totò Riina buried in Corleone
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
View all notices
Advertisement