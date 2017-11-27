Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Football: Struggling AC Milan sack coach Vincenzo Montella

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 November 2017
12:30 CET+01:00
footballac milanserie a

Share this article

Football: Struggling AC Milan sack coach Vincenzo Montella
AC Milan's former coach, Vincenzo Montella. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 November 2017
12:30 CET+01:00
Fallen Italian giants AC Milan named combative former player Gennaro Gattuso as their new boss on Monday after sacking Vincenzo Montella, the Chinese-owned club said on Monday.

The seven-time European champions released Montella after a goalless draw against Torino on Sunday left them seventh in Serie A and have turned to 39-year-old Gattuso, a member of one of their most successful sides but a man with little coaching pedigree.

Gattuso made more than 450 appearances for AC Milan between 1999 and 2012, winning a reputation as a rugged defensive midfielder, and he lifted the 2006 World Cup with Italy.

He spent a season at Glasgow Rangers before joining AC Milan.

Since retiring as a player has been working within the AC Milan structure as youth team coach after a stuttering coaching career elsewhere, with short stints at Sion in Switzerland, at Palermo and Pisa in Italy and at Greek minnows OFI Crete.

AC Milan have not finished higher than sixth in any of the last four seasons in Serie A but new Chinese owner Li Yonghong funded a €230 million signing spree in the summer.

Leonardo Bonucci arrived from Juventus for €38 million in an eye-catching move, while Portuguese player Andre Silva came for a similar sum from FC Porto and Hakan Calhanoglu was acquired from Bayer Leverkusen.

But even with those reinforcements, Montella failed to put the club that was once the jewel in former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's business empire in contention for a Champions League place. He leaves after 17 months at the San Siro.

There will be heavy pressure on Gattuso, who was a key cog in a team featuring Paolo Maldini, Andrea Pirlo and Filippo Inzaghi which won the 2003 Champions League by beating Juventus on penalties.

He was on the losing side in the dramatic 2005 final in Istanbul when AC Milan blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Liverpool and then lost in the penalty shootout, but got his revenge two years later when Milan beat Liverpool in Athens.

He also helped Milan win two Serie A titles and made 72 international appearances for Italy.


Gennaro Gattuso in 2012. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

footballac milanserie a
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Italian judge sentences Brazil striker Robinho to nine years for gang rape

Football: Gianluigi Buffon strips to his briefs after Juventus draw

Former Italian football president accused of sexual harassment

Italy's FA president Carlo Tavecchio quits after World Cup disaster

Carlo Tavecchio: 'I should have switched Italy's World Cup coach'

Football: Juventus 'gobsmacked' after Serie A shocker

Juve's Allegri coy on Italy job

Football: Italy sacks coach Gian Piero Ventura
Advertisement

Recent highlights

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy's top cheeses 'products of cruelty': campaign
  2. Tunisian migrant influx back under control: Italy PM
  3. Italy prepares to introduce ‘web tax’ worth €114 million a year
  4. Pope can help but Rohingya 'have to go back': Cardinal
  5. Italy’s Five Star Movement hits out at New York Times and Buzzfeed over ‘fake news’
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement