Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

The most dangerous road in Italy is a motorway near Milan

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 November 2017
14:39 CET+01:00
roadsroad safetycarsmotorwaysmilan

Share this article

The most dangerous road in Italy is a motorway near Milan
A motorway near Milan (not pictured) is the most dangerous road in Italy. Photo: Paco Serinelli/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 November 2017
14:39 CET+01:00
The single most dangerous road in Italy is a motorway east of Milan, accident statistics show.

In 2016 an average of 23 car accidents occurred per kilometre on Milan’s A51 east bypass, especially the stretch between kilometres ten and 12, according to data from the Automobile Club d’Italia (ACI).

In comparison, Italy’s nationwide average was 1.9 accidents per kilometre.

The country’s top three most dangerous roads are all in the north, the car owners’ association found.

State highway SS 036 between Lake Como and the Spluga valley, a series of precarious hairpin bends through the Alps, saw 19.5 accidents per kilometre between kilometres 13 to 17.

Next is the A4 Turin to Trieste motorway – ironically known as the “Most Serene” – between kilometres 135 and 137, where 18.5 accidents took place per kilometre.

While overall the highest numbers of car accidents happen on urban roads, the ACI said, in terms of the density of incidents certain sections of motorways near big cities are black spots.

Car accidents on Italy’s motorways increased by 2 percent last year, but they caused 10 percent fewer fatalities.

In the first ten months of 2017, according to data collected by the Corriere della Sera, the total number of road accidents in Italy was down by 3 percent compared to the same period last year – but the number of fatal crashes increased by 1.5 percent. 

roadsroad safetycarsmotorwaysmilan
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Milan loses out to Amsterdam to host European Medicines Agency

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Fiat joins BMW-led group to develop self-driving cars

Italian PM 'very angry' with Spain over EU agency vote: Maroni

The Italian nursery pulling down the walls of prison

Italy recalls frozen spinach feared to contain hallucinogenic mandrake

Technology sheds new light on master of shade
Advertisement

Recent highlights

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy's top cheeses 'products of cruelty': campaign
  2. Tunisian migrant influx back under control: Italy PM
  3. Italy prepares to introduce ‘web tax’ worth €114 million a year
  4. Pope can help but Rohingya 'have to go back': Cardinal
  5. Italy’s Five Star Movement hits out at New York Times and Buzzfeed over ‘fake news’
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement