Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Pope Francis begins historic visit to Myanmar

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 November 2017
09:15 CET+01:00
pope francismyanmarrohingya

Share this article

Pope Francis begins historic visit to Myanmar
People greet Pope Francis in Yangon. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AF
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 November 2017
09:15 CET+01:00
Pope Francis arrived in mainly Buddhist Myanmar on Monday on a highly sensitive visit to a country facing sharp global criticism for the alleged ethnic cleansing of its Rohingya Muslim minority.

Catholics in colourful ethnic traditional dress waved flags and danced at Yangon's airport in a joyful welcome for the pope, making the first visit to the country by a pontiff.

The visit comes as Myanmar's military stands accused of waging an ethnic cleansing campaign against the Rohingya Muslims. More than 620,000 have fled a crackdown in northern Rakhine state for neighbouring Bangladesh over the past three months.

The pope's four-day visit intensifies pressure on Myanmar over its treatment of the stateless minority, a group he has called his "brothers and sisters" in repeated entreaties to ease their plight.

His speeches will be scrutinised by Buddhist hardliners for any mention of the word "Rohingya", an incendiary term in a country where the Muslim group are reviled and labelled "Bengalis" – alleged illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.


Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

Francis will meet civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner whose lustre has faded because of her failure to speak up publicly for the Rohingya.

He will also hold talks with army chief Min Aung Hlaing – a meeting between a religious leader who has championed the rights of refugees and the man accused of overseeing the brutal campaign to drive out the Rohingya.

Speaking to a crowd of 30,000 people in St Peter's Square, shortly before he left Rome, the pontiff said: "I ask you to be with me in prayer so that, for these peoples, my presence is a sign of affinity and hope."

His visit is a historic chance for Myanmar's flock to get close to the head of their church.

Myanmar's estimated 700,000 Catholics make up just over one percent of the country's 51 million people and are scattered in far-flung corners of the nation, many of them roiled by conflict.

Around 200,000 Catholics are pouring into Yangon, Myanmar's commercial capital, by plane, train and car ahead of a huge open-air mass on Wednesday.

"We are ready to welcome the Pope cheerfully... with pure hearts," a woman from the northernmost state of Kachin told AFP, one of hundreds waiting near the archbishop's residence in Yangon.


Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP

But the Rohingya crisis frames the pope's visit.

The army, which ran the country with an iron fist for nearly half a century, insists its Rakhine operation was a proportionate response to Rohingya "terrorists" who raided police posts in late August, killing at least a dozen officers.

But rights groups, the UN and the US have accused the army of using its operation as cover to drive out a minority it has oppressed for decades.

That is at odds with views inside the country.

"The vast majority of people in Myanmar do not believe the international narrative of abuse against the Rohingya and the refugee numbers that we're seeing in Bangladesh," said Myanmar-based political analyst Richard Horsey.

"If the pope did come and weigh in heavily on this issue, it would inflame tensions and it would inflame public sentiment," he added.

pope francismyanmarrohingya
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Pope can help but Rohingya 'have to go back': Cardinal

Pope Francis to meet Rohingya refugees

Pope denounces 'indifference' on first 'World Day for the Poor'

Pope Francis gets personalized Lamborghini, but won't keep it

Pope stubs out cigarettes sales in Vatican

Short-lived 'Smiling Pope' takes first step to sainthood

Pope urges faithful to stop taking snaps at mass

Pope Francis condemns terror attacks around the world
Advertisement

Recent highlights

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Europe embraces Black Friday sales with some reservations
  2. Italy's top cheeses 'products of cruelty': campaign
  3. Tunisian migrant influx back under control: Italy PM
  4. Five ways to fight the mafia
  5. Italy prepares to introduce ‘web tax’ worth €114 million a year
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement