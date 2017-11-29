Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Ikea faces backlash in Italy after laying off single mother

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
29 November 2017
11:57 CET+01:00
ikeaemploymentstrikemilan

Share this article

Ikea faces backlash in Italy after laying off single mother
Ikea isn't popular in Italy right now. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
29 November 2017
11:57 CET+01:00
Swedish home store Ikea is facing a backlash in Italy after one of its employees complained that she was sacked for refusing early morning shifts because she had to care for her disabled son.

Marica Ricutti, a 39-year-old single mother of two, worked until recently in the café at Ikea’s Corsico store on the outskirts of Milan.

She says she was laid off last week – after 17 years with the company – following a dispute over her timetable: the store asked her to take shifts starting at 7am instead of 9am, which she told them was impossible since she had to take her sons to school and the youngest to weekly therapy for his disabilities.

Despite giving her unwritten assurances that she would be given a more flexible schedule, Ricutti told La Repubblica, her bosses didn’t make any allowances. Earlier this month she was given a warning for not respecting the timetable on two occasions and on November 21st, she received a letter saying that she’d been fired.

“So much for Swedish welfare,” commented Ricutti’s union representative, Marco Beretta. “In recent years Ikea has changed its tune and this is a clear message to employees: they want everyone to know that they’re the ones who decide and, regardless of whatever problems anyone might have, either you agree or you’re out.”

The retailer workers’ union Filcams CGIL called two hour-long strikes at the Corsico Ikea store on Tuesday and plans a protest there on December 5th.

In a statement, Ikea Italia said that it was “seeking all the necessary insights to fully clarify the developments in this case. The company wants to consider as best it can all the details and dynamics relating to this employee” and will only comment further once they have done so, the statement said.

Yet the story, which has been widely reported in the Italian press, has already earned Ikea plenty of bad publicity.

Annamaria Furlan, secretary-general of Italy’s CISL trade union association, said Ricutti's case would “mortify all working mothers”. Italy’s vice minister for economic development, Teresa Bellanova, urged Ikea to reconsider its decision and offered to attend a meeting between the company and unions.

Meanwhile Ikea Italia’s Facebook page has been bombarded with comments from users decrying Ricutti’s treatment.


    

In Italy as elsewhere, Ikea has made social responsibility a key part of its branding, supporting projects such as domestic violence awareness, toy recycling and food donations. Earlier this year it donated a quake-proof school to an Italian town severely damaged by earthquakes.

It has been accused of abusive employment practices in several countries, including secretly filming its workers in Germany and intimidating union members in Turkey.  

 

ikeaemploymentstrikemilan
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Amazon Italy workers call Black Friday strike

Italy’s taxi drivers on strike nationwide

Workers at troubled Italian steel plant strike over huge job cuts

The most dangerous road in Italy is a motorway near Milan

Italian PM 'very angry' with Spain over EU agency vote: Maroni

Milan loses out to Amsterdam to host European Medicines Agency

The Italian nursery pulling down the walls of prison

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
Advertisement

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language
  2. This northern province has the highest quality of life in Italy
  3. Italy prepares to introduce ‘web tax’ worth €114 million a year
  4. Ikea faces backlash in Italy after laying off single mother
  5. Italy’s Five Star Movement hits out at New York Times and Buzzfeed over ‘fake news’
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement