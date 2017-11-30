Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Crisis-hit Alitalia unveils new designer uniforms for staff

30 November 2017
08:49 CET+01:00
fashionalitaliaalberta ferretti

Crisis-hit Alitalia unveils new designer uniforms for staff
Alitalia cabin crew uniforms presented by designer Ettore Bilotta last summer. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
30 November 2017
08:49 CET+01:00
Italian carrier Alitalia, grappling with debt and fighting to compete with low-cost rivals, announced on Wednesday it has hired the Alberta Ferretti fashion house to redesign its staff uniforms, 18 months after new outfits were unveiled.

The "special collection" will combine "elegance and convenience to ensure that all personnel, both ground and flight staff, are comfortable," the airline said in a statement.

It added that wear and tear had prompted the need to replace the current uniforms with "a brand-new collection created by a world-renowned Italian designer".

The company, 49 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi Etihad group, made the decision following "numerous requests" from staff wanting greater comfort. The new uniforms are due to be available next summer.

The airline stressed that "the cooperation with the fashion house for the design and creation of the new Alitalia uniform does not involve any financial disbursement by Alitalia".

READ ALSO: Alitalia fined after dog refused flight home for Christmas

In May 2016 Alitalia's bosses, seeking to give the company a new impetus changed the uniforms of its teams, including flight crew.

But the company has continued to accumulate losses -- some 460 million euros ($545 million) last year. Its financial situation remains precarious. The failure to turn Alitalia around is a setback for Etihad, which announced heavy losses of its own at the end of last year.

The Abu Dhabi-based company acquired its stake when it saved Alitalia from bankruptcy in 2014 with a pledge to trim costs while improving service standards and capitalizing on the brand's association with Italian luxury and style.

Alitalia, Italy's largest airline, went into administration in May at the request of its shareholders after workers rejected a restructuring plan that called for cutting 1,700 jobs.

READ ALSO: An Italian shoemaker has made the world's first 24-carat gold shoes

fashionalitaliaalberta ferretti
