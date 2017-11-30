Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Vatican bank deputy sacked for 'unknown reasons'

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 November 2017
11:29 CET+01:00
vaticanbankinggiulio mattiettipope francis

Share this article

Vatican bank deputy sacked for 'unknown reasons'
The Institute for Religious Works (IOR) the Vatican's bank at the Vatican. Photo: Gabriel Buoys/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 November 2017
11:29 CET+01:00
The deputy director of the Vatican bank has been sacked, throwing yet another question mark over Pope Francis's reform efforts for the Holy See's finances.

Vatican spokeswoman Paloma Garcia Ovejero said Thursday that Giulio Mattietti had been given his marching orders at the start of the week, while Francis was out of town on a six-day visit to Myanmar and Bangladesh.

She did not give any reason for the dismissal. Italian media reported that he was escorted off the premises.

The axing follows the firing earlier this year of the Holy See's auditor general, Libero Milone, who was accused by the Vatican of spying on senior officials.

Pope Francis was elected in 2013 on a mandate to clean up the scandal-hit Vatican, including its financial house. But Milone had accused the Vatican of getting rid of him because his investigations into possible illegal activity had hit too close to home.

Francis has streamlined the Vatican bureaucracy and brought 21st-century auditing to the Holy See's tainted banking system. But the centuries-old institution has struggled to shake off the whiff of scandal.

READ ALSO: Francis under fire: Pope accused of heresy as Vatican infighting intensifies

The pope appointed Cardinal George Pell to head up the new economy secretariat, but the Australian ran into fierce resistance to his reform efforts.

The cardinal is also currently on a leave of absence following accusations of multiple historical sexual offences. The Vatican's bank, known as the Institute of Religious Works (IOR), became notorious after the 1982 death of Italian banker Roberto Calvi, whose corpse was discovered hanging from Blackfriars Bridge in London.

Prosecutors believe it was a mafia killing linked to money laundering via the bank.

Earlier this year two former executives at the bank were handed four-month suspended prison sentences over their role in dubious transactions dating from 2010.

Mattietti, a graduate in physics, worked at Microsoft and IBM before joining the IOR in 1997, where he pursued a career in IT services before being appointed in 2015 as deputy to the bank's director general Gianfranco Mammi.

READ ALSO: Vatican properties 'used as massage parlours'

vaticanbankinggiulio mattiettipope francis
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Pope Francis begins historic visit to Myanmar

Vatican tries 'art diplomacy' with China

Pope denounces 'indifference' on first 'World Day for the Poor'

Doctors at Vatican to debate ethics of euthanasia

Pope Francis gets personalized Lamborghini, but won't keep it

Book details alleged sexual abuse in the Vatican

Pope stubs out cigarettes sales in Vatican

Short-lived 'Smiling Pope' takes first step to sainthood
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
Advertisement

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language
  2. Ikea faces backlash in Italy after laying off single mother
  3. This northern province has the highest quality of life in Italy
  4. For first time in 30 years, Italy’s Alfa Romeo will return to Formula 1
  5. VIDEO: Italian neo-Nazis interrupt volunteers’ meeting to bemoan migrant ‘invasion’
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement