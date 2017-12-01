Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Outrage over barbecue in Italian cemetery

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
1 December 2017
09:42 CET+01:00
sicily

Share this article

Outrage over barbecue in Italian cemetery
A different cemetery in Sicily. Photo: Roberto Salomone/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
1 December 2017
09:42 CET+01:00
The mayor of a town in Sicily says he is "mortified" after a photograph shared online showed people barbecuing in a local cemetery.

The undated image, which has been widely shared on Facebook in the past few days, shows men sitting around a lunch table set up next to a wall of alcoves where the remains of the deceased are stored.

Another man appears to be grilling food nearby.


"Barbecue at the Città Giardino cemetery. A tranquil and relaxing spot! You're all invited!"

According to La Repubblica, the photo was snapped at the Città Giardino cemetery in Melilli, a small commune north of Syracuse. The men are thought to be workers there.

"It's a deplorable act," the mayor of Melilli, Giuseppe Carta, told the newspaper, adding that the cemetery is not owned by the town by but a private company.

"We have learned that cemetery employees are in the habit of cooking on the premises during their lunch break and that grieves me greatly. 

"I'm sorry for what happened and, though it's not the town's responsibility, I have asked the company for an explanation."

Carta said he was considering the possibility of legal action against the firm for damaging Melilli's reputation. 

"I'm indignant and mortified," he told Ansa. "I feel sorry for all the relatives and friends of the dead who are resting in that part of the cemetery."

sicily
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Italian headteacher causes controversy by ending school prayers

Is Totò Riina's death the end of the Sicilian mafia?

Sicilian lawmaker suspected of paying 25 euros per vote

Sicilian deputy arrested for tax dodging, three days after election

'The Beast' of Sicilian mafia, Totò Riina, dies in prison

Five things we’ve learned from Sicily’s election

'Immortal' Berlusconi set for comeback after centre-right win in Sicily vote

Sicily vote: Berlusconi rises again with a narrow win projected for centre-right
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
Advertisement

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language
  2. Ikea faces backlash in Italy after laying off single mother
  3. For first time in 30 years, Italy’s Alfa Romeo will return to Formula 1
  4. VIDEO: Italian neo-Nazis interrupt volunteers’ meeting to bemoan migrant ‘invasion’
  5. Outrage over barbecue in Italian cemetery
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement