Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Gucci confirms tax evasion probe

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
4 December 2017
10:46 CET+01:00
guccitax evasionprobefashionmilan

Share this article

Gucci confirms tax evasion probe
Photo: Eric Piermont/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
4 December 2017
10:46 CET+01:00
Italian fashion giant Gucci on Monday said police raided its offices over suspected tax evasion, confirming a report in the Italian press.

The Milan public prosecutor suspects the fashion house of declaring several years worth of Italian sales in Switzerland, thereby saving around €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) in domestic tax, La Stampa daily said.

The investigation is reportedly based on information from a former senior Gucci employee who has since left the company, which is part of French luxury group Kering.

La Stampa said financial police had spent at least three days searching Gucci's new, ultra-modern Milan headquarters and also other offices.

"With respect to an article concerning an audit by the local tax police conducted at Gucci'ls offices in Florence and Milan published in an Italian newspaper today, Gucci confirms that it is providing its full cooperation to the respective authorities and is confident about the correctness and transparency of its operations," Gucci said in a statement.

Four years ago, fellow Italian fashion behemoth Prada had to pay €470 million to the Italian taxman after it declared a decade's worth of home revenue abroad.

The Italian tax dragnet has since extended to tech giants -- €318 millions of Italian revenue for Apple and 306 million for Google while investigations are also under way regarding Amazon and Facebook.

Gucci has turned in a strong recent performance with third quarter organic growth of 49.4 percent on €1.5 billion of sales.

guccitax evasionprobefashionmilan
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Benetton's Italian founder returns to save company, age 82

Crisis-hit Alitalia unveils new designer uniforms for staff

Ikea faces backlash in Italy after laying off single mother

The most dangerous road in Italy is a motorway near Milan

Italian PM 'very angry' with Spain over EU agency vote: Maroni

Milan loses out to Amsterdam to host European Medicines Agency

The Italian nursery pulling down the walls of prison

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
Advertisement

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Gucci confirms tax evasion probe
  2. French and Italian consortium offers Canada a deal on warships
  3. Palestinians: Giro d'Italia 'complicit' in Israeli occupation
  4. Jewellery brand Pandora defends 'sexist' Christmas ad
  5. Naples pizza twirling seeks nod as Unesco 'intangible'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement