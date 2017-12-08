Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Serie A preview: Inter look to consolidate top spot

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
8 December 2017
12:56 CET+01:00
football

Share this article

Serie A preview: Inter look to consolidate top spot
Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi, the in-form man. File photo: Miguel Medina/AFP.
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
8 December 2017
12:56 CET+01:00
After expertly dealing with flamboyant Napoli last Friday, December 1st, and securing a spot in the Champions League last 16, Juventus can make it a perfect week by denting Serie A leaders Inter Milan's title credentials this coming Saturday.

Massimiliano Allegri's defending champions choked Napoli as they ran out 1-0 winners at the San Paolo Stadium thanks to a goal from former Napoli man Gonzalo Higuain, and on Saturday, December 9th, they face hated rivals Inter, unbeaten and flying under new coach Luciano Spalletti.

Inter, who haven't won the league title since Jose Mourinho led them to the treble in 2010, took advantage of their old enemy's win in southern Italy by hammering Chievo 5-0 on Sunday December 3rd to move a point above Napoli and take top spot in Serie A for the first time since January 2016.

Rejuvenated under Spalletti following a disastrous season last time out that saw them finish seventh and go through three managers, they are now eyeing a return to the apex of Italian football to end Old Lady Juve's uncontested reign as queen of Serie A.

"At Napoli Juve showed that they can be unpredictable and full of quality," said Spalletti after beating Chievo. "They are very strong at home, but I can't imagine a better opportunity to see who's more ready for it."

Napoli will be ready to retake first place at home to Fiorentina and give themselves a title boost after being dumped out of the Champions League following their 2-1 defeat at Feyenoord on Wednesday.

Red-hot Icardi

Spalletti came to Inter fresh from leading Roma to second place and a club record points total last season and has breathed new life into the chaotic Nerazzuri since arriving in Milan, taking them to 39 points after winning 12 and drawing three of their 15 Serie A fixtures.

His team lead a pack of three teams separated by just two points -- Juve are third on 37 -- with Roma, who travel to Chievo on Sunday, and Lazio, at home to middling Torino, a further three and five points back respectively having played a game fewer.

Former Russian Premier League winner Spalletti has done this by extracting the best from largely the same team that failed so dramatically last year. Chief among them captain Mauro Icardi and Manchester United target Ivan Perisic.

READ ALSO: Juventus launch women's team but players still without professional contracts

Both come into Saturday's clash in red-hot form, with Croat Perisic's hat-trick against Chievo taking him to seven goals and six assists and Icardi bagging five goals in his last three matches, a burst that has seen him overtake Lazio hot-shot Ciro Immobile at the top of the Serie A scoring charts with 16 goals in 15 matches.

Icardi is the archetypal big-game player and loves playing against Juve, with seven goals in nine league matches against the champions, stretching back to a brace scored for Sampdoria back in January 2013.

Both he and Perisic were on the mark when Inter last beat Juve, coming from a goal down at the San Siro early last season to win 2-1. A similar result on Saturday would be a sign that Inter are here to stay.

"If they beat us it won't be because we gave them anything, it will be because they were better than us," said Spalletti. "If they beat us." 

Fixtures: Saturday, December 9th (all times CET)

Cagliari v Sampdoria (18:00)

Juventus v Inter Milan (20:45)

Fixtures: Sunday, December 10th

Chievo v Roma (12:30)

Napoli v Fiorentina, SPAL v Hellas Verona, Udinese v Benevento (all 15:00)

Sassuolo v Crotone (18:00)

AC Milan v Bologna (20:45)

Fixtures: Monday, December 11th

Genoa v Atalanta (19:00)

Lazio v Torino (21:00)

Table (Top 4 only – points)

Inter Milan   39
Napoli          38
Juventus      37
Roma           34

Full table

READ MORE: Football: Roma get green light for new stadium

 

football
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Related articles

Football: Roma get green light for new stadium

Carlo Ancelotti snubs Italy job after World Cup shock

Football: Gianluigi Buffon named Serie A player of the year

Football: Struggling AC Milan sack coach Vincenzo Montella

Italian judge sentences Brazil striker Robinho to nine years for gang rape

Football: Gianluigi Buffon strips to his briefs after Juventus draw

Former Italian football president accused of sexual harassment

Carlo Tavecchio: 'I should have switched Italy's World Cup coach'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
Advertisement

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What is the Feast of the Immaculate Conception?
  2. Nativity scene made of nuts, fruit peels and beans goes on display
  3. Unesco declares Naples pizza 'intangible heritage'
  4. What makes Neapolitan pizza one of the world's cultural treasures?
  5. EU and UK reach initial agreement on citizens' rights, no Irish border and divorce settlement
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement