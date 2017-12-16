Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
AC Milan faces UEFA financial fair-play penalties

16 December 2017
12:12 CET+01:00
AC Milan faces UEFA financial fair-play penalties
The key concerns focus on the takeover of the club by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong (C). Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
16 December 2017
12:12 CET+01:00
AC Milan face penalties from UEFA after European football's governing body said on Friday it had failed to strike a deal with the Italian club over its spending.

Seven-time European champions Milan have run up losses of €255 million ($300 million) in the last three seasons, way above the €30 million permitted by the rules that are designed to stop clubs from over-spending.

"After careful examination of all the documentation and explanations provided, the Chamber decided not to conclude a voluntary agreement with AC Milan," a UEFA statement said.

The key concerns focus on the takeover of the club by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong.

UEFA said: "There are still uncertainties in relation to the refinancing of the loans to be paid back in October 2018 and the financial guarantees provided by the main shareholder."

