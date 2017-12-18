Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

An Italian nonna is now the oldest person in Europe

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 December 2017
18:11 CET+01:00
longevity

Share this article

An Italian nonna is now the oldest person in Europe
The oldest living European, Giuseppina Projetto. Photo: Richard Monkey/Wikimedia Commons.
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 December 2017
18:11 CET+01:00
Italy’s Giuseppina Projetto, 115, has taken the title of Europe’s oldest living person after the death of a 116-year-old Spaniard.

Ana Vela Rubio, born on October 29th, 1901, passed away peacefully at her nursing home in Barcelona a few days ago.

Her death makes Projetto, who turns 116 on May 30th, the oldest remaining European.

Born in Sardinia in 1902, Projetto has been dubbed “the grandmother of Italy”. She has been the world’s oldest Italian since 117-year-old Emma Morano died in April, followed by 115-year-old Canadian-Italian nun Marie-Josephine Clarice Gaudette, who passed away in July.

She is the third oldest person alive in the world today, after two Japanese women born in 1900 and 1901.

Projetto lives with her descendants in the family home in Montelupo Fiorentino, near Florence, and swears by eating chocolate.

She is one of tens of thousands of Italians over 100 and still going. Many scientists have sought to identify the key to Italy’s extraordinary longevity, with suggestions ranging from a Mediterranean diet to hormones to sex. 

longevity
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

You won't believe how many Stockholmers are actually immigrants

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Growing old in Italy: Italians live longer but suffer more

Italy's oldest nun shares tips for a long life on 110th birthday

Italy's oldest man just turned 111

The small Sicilian town with nine centenarians

Emma Morano, last person alive born in 1800s, turns 117

Emma Morano, world's oldest person, shares her secrets for a long life

99-year-old Italian gran passes school exam

'Red wine won't prolong life': Tuscan study
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy bakes world's biggest Christmas cake panettone
  2. Royal row as body of king who aided Mussolini returns to Italy
  3. Italy indignant after Austria offers passports to South Tyroleans
  4. Vatican returns shrunken 'warrior' head to Ecuador
  5. Suspect in Spain police slaying agrees to be extradited to Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement