Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Eni and Shell to stand trial in Italy over Nigeria kickback scandal

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 December 2017
14:03 CET+01:00
eninigeriashelloilbriberycorruption

Share this article

Eni and Shell to stand trial in Italy over Nigeria kickback scandal
Photo: Carl Court/Marco Bertorello/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 December 2017
14:03 CET+01:00
Italian giant Eni and fellow petroleum company Shell will stand trial in Italy over allegations of bribery and corruption in the 2011 purchase of an offshore oil block in Nigeria.

A judge in Milan ordered Eni, Shell and key figures such as Eni chief Claudio Descalzi and his predecessor Paolo Scaroni to stand trial in proceedings to begin on March 5th.

The companies are accused of corruption in the 2011 purchase of OPL245, an offshore oil block estimated to hold 9 billion barrels of crude, for $1.3 billion.

"Eni's Board of Directors has reaffirmed its confidence that the company was not involved in alleged corrupt activities in relation to the transaction," the Italian firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Eni expresses its full confidence in the judicial process and that the trial will ascertain and confirm the correctness and integrity of its conduct," it said.

It insisted in particular that "chief executive Claudio Descalzi was not involved in the alleged illegal conduct".


Claudio Descalzi. Photo: Eric Piermont/AFP

Both companies are charged with corruption in Nigeria over the accord, which allegedly saw Nigeria's former president Goodluck Jonathan and his oil minister pocket bribes.

The deal saw the Nigerian government act as an intermediary between the oil majors and Malabu Oil and Gas, a Nigerian company allegedly controlled by former petroleum minister Dan Etete.

Allegations of corruption and bribery have mounted in the years since, forcing Shell and Eni to repeatedly maintain that they acquired the rights to the lucrative block in line with Nigerian law.

But email exchanges between Shell management cited in a report by corruption watchdog Global Witness, and seen by AFP, suggest that Shell was aware the money was likely to be funnelled to individuals, including Etete and Jonathan.

Etete was also ordered to stand trial by the Milan court.

Nigeria's anti-graft agency filed corruption charges against Shell and Eni in March, accusing 11 defendants, including Etete, of "official corruption" in connection with the oil block deal.

Jonathan has denied receiving kickbacks, saying in January that he has not been "accused, indicted or charged for corruptly collecting monies" linked to the deal.

The OPL245 oil block has been a source of contention for almost two decades.

In 1998, the block was awarded by then-petroleum minister Dan Etete to Malabu Oil and Gas.

Years of legal wrangling between Malabu, the Nigerian government and Shell ensued, with Shell ultimately winning rights to the block in a partnership with Eni.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who has promised to fight corruption in Nigeria's oil sector, has said "mind-boggling" sums have been stolen from the public purse.

By Ella Ide

eninigeriashelloilbriberycorruption
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

US gives Italy’s Eni green light to drill for oil in Arctic

Italy holds funerals for 26 Nigerian women drowned at sea

Sicilian lawmaker suspected of paying 25 euros per vote

Dozens of Italian university professors investigated over corruption claims

Teenage Nigerian girls drowned at sea, Italian autopsies find

Sicilian deputy arrested for tax dodging, three days after election

Kidnapped Italian priest freed in Nigeria: foreign minister

Italian priest kidnapped in southern Nigeria: Vatican
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to survive an Italian Christmas Party
  2. Brexit: Theresa May has a Christmas message for UK expats in Europe
  3. Italy indignant after Austria offers passports to South Tyroleans
  4. Rome's €50,000 Christmas tree has been declared dead
  5. ‘We’re scared of immigration, not Europe,’ say Italian voters
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement