Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

PICTURES: Italian island gets its first snow in 18 years

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 December 2017
08:30 CET+01:00
laziosnowwinterweather

Share this article

PICTURES: Italian island gets its first snow in 18 years
Photo: Confinato a Ponzo‎/Facebook
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 December 2017
08:30 CET+01:00
The island of Ponza is all set for a white Christmas, for the first time in 18 years.

The island, which lies off the west coast of Italy between Rome and Naples, last saw snow in 1999.

Islanders awoke on Monday to unusually wintery scenes, after a spell of frost and strong winds that have cut off boat connections to the mainland. Neighbouring island Palmarola was also dusted with white.

The snow wasn't heavy, but it was rare enough to send surprised locals out snapping. Here's what it looks like:

Better known for its turquoise waters and scenic coves, Ponza is a popular destination for Romans seeking to escape the summer heat.

Unlike the island – or parts of Italy further north – Rome hasn't had snow this winter, only wind and heavy rain.

IN PICTURES: Weather warnings as snow and ice blanket northern Italy

 

laziosnowwinterweather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Residents evacuated, traffic disrupted as snow and ice continue to batter Italy

PICTURES: Weather warnings as snow and ice blanket northern Italy

2017 was Italy's driest year since 1800

The first snow of the winter has fallen in Italy

Italy braced for week of winter storms

Anne Frank scandal part of Lazio fans' dark past

Lazio players don Anne Frank shirts, fans sing 'I don't care'

Police identify Lazio fans behind Anne Frank stickers
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to survive an Italian Christmas Party
  2. Brexit: Theresa May has a Christmas message for UK expats in Europe
  3. Italy indignant after Austria offers passports to South Tyroleans
  4. Rome's €50,000 Christmas tree has been declared dead
  5. ‘We’re scared of immigration, not Europe,’ say Italian voters
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement