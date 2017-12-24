Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy foreign minister visits Libya

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
24 December 2017
09:17 CET+01:00

Share this article

Italy foreign minister visits Libya
Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano meets Libya's unity government Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in the Libyan capital Tripoli on December 23rd 2017. Photo: AFP.
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
24 December 2017
09:17 CET+01:00
The foreign minister of Italy, which has been helping Libya to combat illegal immigration to Europe, made a brief visit to Tripoli on Saturday.

Angelino Alfano met officials of Libya's UN-backed unity government and paid a call at Tripoli port to an Italian naval vessel whose crew has been assisting the Libyan coastguard.

Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said earlier this month his country could "hold its head high" over its treatment of migrants, after rights group Amnesty International accused Rome and other EU governments of being "knowingly complicit" in abuses of migrants in Libya.

"Finally, the spotlights have been turned to the human rights situation in Libya. This is to our credit," Gentiloni said.

Amnesty has warned of legal action against Rome and other EU governments over the bloc's policy of helping the Tripoli government stop migrants from travelling to Europe.

Libya has long been a transit hub for migrants seeking a better life in Europe, but people smugglers have stepped up their lucrative business in the chaos which has engulfed the country since its 2011 revolution.

READ ALSO: Refugees directly flown from Libya to Italy in 'historic' first

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Red pants, smashed plates and bingo: Six reasons Italian New Year is awesome
  2. The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast
  3. OPINION: The UK blew its precious chance to guarantee our post-Brexit rights
  4. Six quirky traditions that make an Italian Christmas
  5. Someone stole Naples' Christmas tree within 24 hours
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement