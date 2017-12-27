Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Gualtiero Marchesi, father of Italian nouvelle cuisine, dies

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 December 2017
08:35 CET+01:00
gualtiero marchesichefcookingmilan

Share this article

Gualtiero Marchesi, father of Italian nouvelle cuisine, dies
Gualtiero Marchesi (L) died in Milan on Tuesday. Photo: Marco/Flickr
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 December 2017
08:35 CET+01:00
Italian chef Gualtiero Marchesi, widely considered the father of the country's nouvelle cuisine, died on Tuesday in his native city of Milan at the age of 87, local media said.

Marchesi ran the restaurant "Marchesino", located in the heart of Milan on the prestigious Piazza della Scala.

After studying in Italy, Switzerland and France, Marchesi opened his first restaurant in Milan in 1977, which eight years later went on to be awarded three coveted Michelin stars -- the first Italian establishment to do so.

On the back of this success, he opened kitchens and cafes in Italy, France and Japan.

"Farewell Gualtiero, you knew how to lift Italian cuisine to unexplored peaks without losing your Milanese roots," Roberto Maroni, the president of the Lombardy region of which Milan is the capital, wrote on Facebook.

gualtiero marchesichefcookingmilan
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

Car ban in place as northern Italian cities fight smog

Italy to get high-speed train between Perugia and Milan

Ten ways to spend the holiday weekend in Milan

Gucci confirms tax evasion probe

Ikea faces backlash in Italy after laying off single mother

The most dangerous road in Italy is a motorway near Milan

Italian PM 'very angry' with Spain over EU agency vote: Maroni
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2018 in Italy
  2. Italy’s parliament to be dissolved on December 28th
  3. Car ban in place as northern Italian cities fight smog
  4. Pope calls for peace in Jerusalem in Christmas message
  5. Christmas wraps up with snow, wind and rain
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement