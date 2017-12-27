Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Ndrangheta fugitive arrested in Germany

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 December 2017
14:45 CET+01:00
antonio strangio‘ndranghetaarrestedgermanyduisburgmafia

Share this article

'Ndrangheta fugitive arrested in Germany
A file photo of anti-mafia police carrying out a raid. Photo: Jacques Munch/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 December 2017
14:45 CET+01:00
Police in Germany have captured a fugitive member of the notorious ‘Ndrangheta mafia organization.

Antonio Strangio, a mechanic nicknamed ‘TT’ due to his love of Audi cars, had been under house arrest in the town of San Luca, Calabria, when he fled on December 28th 2012.

Investigators tracked him down in Moers, a city near Duisburg, after gathering details of his whereabouts through wiretapped conversations with relatives in San Luca.

The 38-year-old faces a 19-month sentence for the fictitious registration of assets. It also emerged that he acted as a frontman for Pelle-Vottari, a clan of the 'Ndrangheta syndicate hailing from San Luca whose long-term feud with a rival clan, Nirta-Strangio, culminated with six people being killed in a mafia showdown outside a pizzeria in otherwise peaceful Duisburg in 2007. The massacre thrust 'Ndrangheta, deemed Italy's most powerful mafia organization, into the global spotlight.

German police said Strangio was alone and unarmed at the time of his arrest. He is expected to be extradited to Italy within 90 days.

Santo Vottari, a notorious Calabrian mobster wanted over the Duisburg killings, was captured in a tiny hideout in a flat in Benestare, close to Reggio-Calabria, earlier this year. He was one of 31 people sentenced to prison terms in 2009 in connection with the murders.

 

antonio strangio‘ndranghetaarrestedgermanyduisburgmafia
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Year in review: Italy's major news stories from 2017

Ambulance driver suspected of killing patients to make money from their funerals

Italy launches manhunt for mafia boss on the run for 24 years

Nearly 200 journalists in Italy are under police protection

Italian fisherman 'throws migrant worker overboard' to evade police

Late mobster's daughter launches 'Uncle Totò' online shop

Mafia 'godmother' arrested in Palermo

Italian police sweep Ostia amid fears of mafia war
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2018 in Italy
  2. Italy’s parliament to be dissolved on December 28th
  3. Car ban in place as northern Italian cities fight smog
  4. Pope calls for peace in Jerusalem in Christmas message
  5. Christmas wraps up with snow, wind and rain
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement