Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Subdued enthusiasm for shopping as sales begin across Italy

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
2 January 2018
12:28 CET+01:00
winter salesshopping

Share this article

Subdued enthusiasm for shopping as sales begin across Italy
Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
2 January 2018
12:28 CET+01:00
One in two Italians are expected to take advantage of the winter sales, but plan to spend less money than last year, according to Italian consumer groups.

Sales get underway in the southern region of Basilicata on Tuesday, followed by Val D’Aosta on Wednesday and all other regions from January 5th with the exception of Sicily, where stores will start offering discounts from January 6th.

Some 40 percent of shoppers are forecast to participate in the sales, with each person spending an average €150. But according to the consumer group Codacons, this is a “flop” in comparison with previous years as people continue to watch their spending amid a sluggish economy. The average spend is seven percent less than last year.

Those who do take advantage will enjoy discounts of up to 50 percent.

“It’s an opportunity for consumers to save money, but also for businesses hoping for a turnaround in the umpteenth sluggish year,” said Roberto Manzoni, the president of Fismo Confesercenti.

“Even Christmas sales, although positive, were below expectations.”

Manzoni added that another 2,400 clothes shops closed during 2017 as a result of weak spending.
 

winter salesshopping
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

Learn more about the gap year opportunity attracting volunteers from across the globe to a unique community nestled in 600 acres of wood and farmland in upstate New York.

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Italian Christmas gift guide: What to get everyone on your list this year

The ten most enchanting Christmas markets in Italy

Europe embraces Black Friday sales with some reservations

Amazon Italy workers call Black Friday strike

Budget fashion store Primark is coming to Florence

Europe's biggest shopping mall just opened in Italy

Florence boots iconic market 'in decline' out of city centre

Made in Italy? New smartphone app targets foreign fakes
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Historic' turning point in Italy's migrant crisis
  2. Romans brave chilly Tiber for New Year plunge
  3. Pope Francis urges peace and understanding for migrants
  4. Injury toll from NYE fireworks rises
  5. Italian president urges 'realistic programmes' ahead of elections
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement