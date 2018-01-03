Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Family killed as tanker explodes in Italy motorway crash

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
3 January 2018
08:54 CET+01:00
crashnorthern italytankerexplosion

Share this article

Family killed as tanker explodes in Italy motorway crash
Stock image/Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
3 January 2018
08:54 CET+01:00
Six people including two children were killed on Tuesday in an explosion on a motorway in northern Italy, when a family car was shunted into a petrol tanker, police and media reports said.

Five of the victims -- three adults and the children -- were travelling together in the car, a Kia, which had a French numberplate according to reports.

The crash happened after a lorry shunted the car, sending it into the back of the tanker, which exploded.

The lorry driver was killed, while the tanker driver escaped alive, reports said.

Police footage showed firefighters tackling the vast blaze on the motorway in Brescia, hampered by fierce flames and a column of thick black smoke which could be seen for miles.

crashnorthern italytankerexplosion
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

Learn more about the gap year opportunity attracting volunteers from across the globe to a unique community nestled in 600 acres of wood and farmland in upstate New York.

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

At least eight feared dead after Tunisian ship collides with migrant boat

Rome police investigate small explosion

Italian police charge Hungarian bus crash driver

Avalanche rescuers mourn six colleagues who died in helicopter crash

Six dead after helicopter crash near avalanche zone

Mother and daughter killed in Rome building explosion

Schools closed after dramatic fire at Italian oil refinery

Renzi calls blast at Bologna police station 'attack on the state'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Romans brave chilly Tiber for New Year plunge
  2. Injury toll from NYE fireworks rises
  3. Pope Francis urges peace and understanding for migrants
  4. Italian president urges 'realistic programmes' ahead of elections
  5. Rome's 'baldy' Christmas tree destined for museum: report
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement