Italy's national holidays in 2018

The Local
3 January 2018
15:13 CET+01:00
national holidays2018

Italy's national holidays in 2018
Back at your desk after the Christmas break and wondering where the national holidays fall in 2018? The bad news is that two this year are lost to the weekend – starting with the Epiphany on Saturday.

But with a little planning, you can elongate a weekend or holiday in between those that fall towards the beginning or end of the week.

Here's the full list of Italy's public holidays in 2017:

January 6th - Epiphany (Saturday)

April 2nd - Easter (Monday)

April 25th - Liberation Day (Wednesday)

May 1st - Labour Day (Tuesday)

June 2nd - Republic Day (Saturday)

August 15th - Assumption of Mary/Ferragosto (Wednesday)

November 1st - All Saints’ Day (Thursday)

December 8th - Immaculate Conception (Saturday)

December 25th - Christmas Day (Tuesday)

December 26th - Saint Stephen’s Day (Wednesday)

Regional holidays

Venice: April 25th (Wednesday), Feast of St Mark

Sardinia: April 28th (Saturday), Sardinia Day

Rome: June 29th (Friday), Feast of St Peter and St Paul

Palermo: July 15th (Sunday), Feast of St Rosalia

Naples: September 19th (Wednesday), Feast of St Gennaro

Bologna: October 4th (Thursday), Feast of St Petronius

Trieste: November 3rd (Saturday), Feast of St Giusto

Bari: December 6th (Thursday), Feast of St Nicholas

Milan: December 7th (Friday), Feast of St Ambrose
 

