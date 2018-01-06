Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Rome's 'mangy' Christmas tree offered eternal life

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 January 2018
14:40 CET+01:00

Share this article

Rome's 'mangy' Christmas tree offered eternal life
All photos: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 January 2018
14:40 CET+01:00
It was mocked for its wilting needles and bare branches, but Rome's Christmas tree has captured the hearts of locals and tourists alike and there are now plans afoot to save it from the chipper.

The Eternal City's tree, affectionately nicknamed "Spelacchio", which translates as "Mangy"or "Baldy", may end up on display in Rome's MAXXI modern art museum, the Corriere della Sera and Messaggero dailies said Saturday.

The Norway spruce -- which was estimated to have cost the city some 48,000 euros ($57,000) -- was declared dead on its arrival in Rome from northern Italy in December, with many saying it was a metaphor for the state of the capital.

But the underdog, pitifully weedy in comparison with the majestic trees at the Vatican and rival cities like Milan, soon built up a following of devoted supporters, as well as a Twitter account of its own.

"They say they want to put me in a museum. Move over Caravaggio," it tweeted, in a reference to the Italian Baroque painter.

Fans have been hanging messages of encouragement on the tree, with one naming it the "9th king of Rome, after (Francesco) Toti," the city's most famous football player.

Should a second life in a museum be out of the question, Rome council is exploring a Plan B to turn the tree into a wooden house to be used by breastfeeding mothers, or thousands of pencils for the city's schools, the newspapers said.

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy cruise ship hero among populist party hopefuls
  2. Thousands stranded amid avalanche risk in northern Italy
  3. Italy's national holidays in 2018
  4. Qatar-owned jewels stolen from show at Venice's Doge's Palace
  5. Child mummy in Italy had hepatitis, not smallpox: study
Advertisement

Noticeboard

04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement