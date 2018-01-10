Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Family slams 'unauthorized' TV show about Gianni Versace's murder

10 January 2018
18:49 CET+01:00
Darren Criss, who plays Gianni Versace's murderer. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images/AFP
The Versace family on Wednesday slammed a new television series about the murder of fashion giant Gianni Versace, saying it was based on nothing more than a "work of fiction".

The show, filmed largely at Versace's Miami waterfront mansion where the stylist to the stars was gunned down in July 1997, is set to be released next week in the United States and Europe.

"The Versace family has neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series... which should only be considered as a work of fiction", it said in a statement.

"The company producing the series claims it is relying on a book by Maureen Orth, but the Orth book itself is full of gossip and speculation," it said in reference to The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

"She has no basis to make claims about the intimate personal life of Gianni Versace or other family members. Instead, in her effort to create a sensational story, she presents second-hand hearsay that is full of contradictions," it said.


The Versace family at Gianni's funeral. Photo: Gerard Julien/AFP

The family challenges in particular Orth's claim that Versace was HIV-positive.

"Not because it would be something shameful, given that Gianni was one of the first to deal with this problem, to organize charity events and to make personal donations" to this cause, his sister Donatella told Italy's La Repubblica daily. But because "in making her lurid claims, she ignores contrary information provided by members of Versace's family, who lived and worked closely with him and were in the best position to know the facts of his life," the family said.

Donatella, who took over the brand on her brother's death, said she was "amazed that after so many years we still lack respect for the dead, we want to create a scandal around someone who can no longer defend themselves".

The series stars Venezuelan heartthrob Edgar Ramirez as Versace, as well as Penelope Cruz and singer Ricky Martin.

The stars of FX's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

Versace's international fashion empire included clothes, fragrances and home furnishings. He was 50 when he was killed by Andrew Cunanan, whose motives remain a mystery.

Cunanan – portrayed by actor Darren Criss – had killed at least four other people on a bloody journey before reaching Miami Beach. He committed suicide a few days after slaying Versace.

Although most filming took place in Versace's Florida mansion, part of it is being shot at the Fox Studio in Los Angeles, where the luxurious home was recreated to the last detail, including its Greco-Roman paintings.


Gianni Versace's villa. Photo: Arnaud 25/Wikimedia Commons

The first season of the American Crime Story mini-series, which focused on fallen American football star OJ Simpson, got rave reviews and won several awards.

