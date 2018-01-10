Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Ski resorts in Italian Alps reconnected after avalanche shutdown

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 January 2018
13:45 CET+01:00
weathersnowwintervalle d'aosta

Share this article

Ski resorts in Italian Alps reconnected after avalanche shutdown
The ski slopes of Cervinia. Photo: IrinaSen/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 January 2018
13:45 CET+01:00
Roads to the Alpine resorts of Cervinia and Cogne in Valle d’Aosta reopened on Wednesday, freeing thousands of visitors stranded in the snowed-in ski stations.

The road between between Valtournenche and Breuil-Cervinia, closed on Monday due to a high risk of avalanches, remains covered by a metre and half of snow, a local mountain guide told Ansa.

“It will take some time to make it passable again,” he said, adding that traffic should be able to return from Wednesday afternoon.

The regional road to Cogne, also closed on Monday after an avalanche dumped several metres of snow on the route, reopened to cars on Wednesday morning.

Roads to the towns of Valnontey, Gaby, Gressoney-Saint-Jean and Gressoney-La-Trinité were also expected to reopen.

Authorities were still assessing the danger in Valgrisenche and Valsavarenche, where sliding snow has cut off electricity and telephone connections.

Some 5,000 people, mostly foreign tourists, were stranded in Cervinia alone as the avalanche warning hit maximum in the north-western mountains between Valle d’Aosta and Piedmont.

The alert has since been lowered to four out of five, meaning that the risk remains high but not critical. The danger will lessen as snowfall eases and unusually warm temperatures drop, helping to stabilize thick, wet snow.

Across the border in Switzerland, workers were in the process of reopening the railway to the ski resort of Zermatt, where around 13,000 people have been trapped since Monday by heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile southern Italy is in the grip of a winter heatwave, with temperatures this week of 24 degrees C in Sicily and 19 degrees in Rome. According to meteorologists, the temperature in Rome stayed above 15 degrees even at night – a record not seen in nearly 100 years. 

weathersnowwintervalle d'aosta
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Avalanches in the north, record heat in the south: Italy hit by extreme weather

Avalanche alert at maximum in north-west Italy

PICTURES: Italian island gets its first snow in 18 years

2017 was Italy's driest year since 1800

Christmas wraps up with snow, wind and rain

Residents evacuated, traffic disrupted as snow and ice continue to batter Italy

PICTURES: Weather warnings as snow and ice blanket northern Italy

Italy braced for week of winter storms
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten reasons to add Palermo, Italy's cultural capital, to your 2018 bucket list
  2. Over 160 suspects arrested in German-Italian anti-mafia sweep
  3. In Italy, the battle for next year's election is just beginning
  4. Italian teachers start school term with strike
  5. Avalanches in the north, record heat in the south: Italy hit by extreme weather
Advertisement

Noticeboard

04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement