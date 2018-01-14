Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Dolce & Gabbana's royal flush wows Milan Fashion Week

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
14 January 2018
10:05 CET+01:00
fashion

Share this article

Dolce & Gabbana's royal flush wows Milan Fashion Week
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala (C) on the catwalk. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
14 January 2018
10:05 CET+01:00
Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana put on a show fit for a king Saturday with its regal-inspired men's range modelled by some of the scions of the social media age in Milan.

The show, "King's Angels", featuring sharp tailored suits embellished with patterned lapels and gold embroidery, took place under an enormous crown with regular appearances of the celestial beings on sleeves, sweatsuits and suede moccasin slippers.

The Italian label has made millennials (those born between 1980 and 2000) its target market and used several of the generation's more prominent members to show off its latest creations at Milan Men's Fashion Week.

Internet celebrities such as Kevin Chaplin, grandson of Charlie, Dylan Jagger Lee, son of actress Pamela Anderson and drummer Tommy Lee, Paris Brosnan, son of actor Pierce, and Christian Combs, son of rapper Puff Daddy all took to the catwalk.

They were joined by the likes of Neels Visser -- he of 2.7 million Instagram followers -- video microblogging app Vine star Cameron Dallas, and musician and actor Austin Mahone.

Earlier Saturday, the doyen of Italian fashion Giorgio Armani, 83, showed off new creations for his Emporio Armani streetwear brand with a unisex show full of dark block colours and sharp tailoring.

Donatella Versace introduced riffs on Scottish tartan, also displaying women's outfits at Men's Fashion Week.

READ ALSO: Forget Milan: Why Florence is the cradle of Italian fashion

fashion
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Family slams 'unauthorized' TV show about Gianni Versace's murder

Forget Milan: Why Florence is the cradle of Italian fashion

Canine couture: The Milan designer creating tailored outfits for dogs

Italian hatmaker to the stars Borsalino declared bankrupt

'Don't call me gay, we are human beings first,' says designer Stefano Gabbana

Gucci confirms tax evasion probe

Benetton's Italian founder returns to save company, age 82

Crisis-hit Alitalia unveils new designer uniforms for staff
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy’s biggest bank to invest €5 billion in tourism
  2. Air France-KLM denies bidding for troubled Alitalia
  3. Italian coastguard rescues 264 migrants off Calabrian coast
  4. Abruzzo agrees to take on Rome’s overflowing rubbish
  5. Legendary Italian filmmaker Franco Zeffirelli accused of sexual assault
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement