Lamborghini sales hit a new record in 2017

15 January 2018
businesslamborghinicars

Lamborghini sales hit a new record in 2017
The new Lamborghini SUV Urus. Photo: Lamborghini/AFP
15 January 2018
Italian sports carmaker Lamborghini said on Monday it set another sales record in 2017, delivering 3,815 cars to customers around the world, up 10.3 percent over the previous year.

Lamborghini – owned by the owned by German giant Volkswagen – said in a statement that it was the seventh consecutive year of sales growth and deliveries have now almost tripled since 2010.

"In 2017, Lamborghini has proven to be in consistently good shape," CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

The performance was "all the more remarkable" given the fact that the carmaker was preparing the launch of new models and doubling capacity at its main factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese, the CEO said.

Lamborghini is planning to launch a new sports utility vehicle, called the Urus, this summer.

Lamborghini has increased the size of its production site from 80,000 square metres to 160,000 square metres, which will enable it to double production next year.

businesslamborghinicars
